Makeup artist details new coronavirus protocols in viral TikTok video

The coronavirus has made long days even longer for this makeup artist.

Shannon Marie Trigger, a Los Angeles-based film and television makeup artist, posted a video on TikTok explaining her daily routine, which has changed significantly because of the pandemic.

Now that movies and TV shows are allowed to film again, there are numerous new protocols in place to protect the cast and crew from the virus, which Trigger demonstrates in a video she shared on Saturday.

According to the clip, Trigger begins her day before 5:30 a.m. so she can leave for the shoot by 6:10 a.m.

As she packs up her car in the video, Trigger mentions her makeup kit is now sorted into plastic bins “because they’re easy to wipe down.”

She also has to fill out an extensive coronavirus questionnaire before she gets on set. The questionnaire asks her if she’s experienced fatigue, a new loss of taste or smell, or nausea or vomiting, among other symptoms, per the video.

Once she actually arrives on set, she gets her temperature checked before she can grab breakfast — which is now individually served — and set up her station for the day.

Then she begins applying makeup on the actors, all while wearing a mask and a plastic face shield, before she can move to the outdoor set. Trigger also notes that now, each actor has a separate bag of products for touch-ups on set, that she then carries with her.

Since the whole movie is being shot outside, she adds that she has to bring umbrellas and electronic fans to cool down the actors, and SPF to keep them from getting sunburned. This part isn't entirely out of the ordinary, but it's allegedly more difficult due to social distancing guidelines.

“Because we’re trying to keep our distance as much as possible, I have remote access to the monitor where I can see what the camera sees and make adjustments as necessary,” she said.

After shooting is done for the day, Trigger explained that she sanitizes everything and cleans all her brushes before she finally can head home — 12 and a half hours after she arrived.

“I am wiped, but ready to do it all again tomorrow,” she said in the video.

The video has been viewed more than 413,300 times and has more than 88,200 likes and hundreds of comments.