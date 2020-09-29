Succulent Christmas 'trees' are trending this holiday season

If you feel Christmas trees are too tall and thirsty, this holiday trend is fit for you — and your tiny apartment.

Welcome to the world of succulent trees, the fad that involves arranging succulents in the shape of a Christmas tree and then topping the mini drought-tolerant structure with a star.

HOME DEPOT'S GIANT HALLOWEEN SKELETON SELLS OUT ONLINE: 'I LOVE HIM'

Though the decor trend is not exactly new — tweets showcasing experiments with succulent trees date as far back as 2016 — it is seemingly growing in popularity, perhaps out of concerns that it might be harder to procure a Christmas tree, or a tree lot to sell them in, during the pandemic. Several Etsy shops have also been listed on “bestsellers” for the trending item, with hundreds of positive reviews on the cutesy holiday décor.

Many of the trees being sold on Etsy are quite short, but it is possible to make a full, Christmas-tree-sized succulent tower, as evidenced by the Twitter user above.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, if you don’t want to shell out shipping and handling from an e-commerce site, Home Depot is now offering step-by-step instructions to build your own succulent Christmas tree alternative. All you need is chicken wire, a planter, floral pins, more than 100 succulents, sheers, and…on second thought, maybe the shipping and handling is worth it.