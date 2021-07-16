Make-A-Wish gift stolen from Maryland family's yard: 'They didn't just steal property, they stole a wish'

A Make-A-Wish gift is being replaced after thieves removed it from the yard of a Maryland family's home last month.

The stolen item was an inflatable swim park which had been provided by the Make-A-Wish foundation as the family’s young son is dealing with a serious disease.

The Prince George’s County Police Department released a statement about the incident on Facebook, which explains that the large, inflatable waterslide was stolen from the Newkirk family’s yard in Clinton. According to the post, the slide was a gift from the Make-A-Wish foundation for 7-year-old Jacob, who has sickle cell disease.

Melanie Conrad-Newkirk, Jacob’s mother, also posted about the incident on Facebook. According to her, her son only got to play with the slide twice before it was stolen.

The local authorities decided to contact the Make-A-Wish Foundation and see what could be done.

Conrad-Newkirk wrote, "They said the police officers called them and was going to replace it so they called to get all the information and in the discussion, Make-A-Wish decided to replace it! My Jacob is blessed, covered and one of God's favorite. I am overwhelmed with gratitude!"

"They didn’t just steal property, they stole this boy’s wish," Lieutenant Jakob Wolford said.

On Facebook, the police department wrote, "Lt Wolford knew he had to help make things right. He contacted the family and then he called Make-A-Wish which graciously agreed to replace the stolen slide for Jacob. It arrived at the family’s home on Thursday. Lt Wolford and several other officers went there Friday and helped the family inflate the new slide. And as you can see, Jacob and his wonderful family couldn’t be happier. ‘My wish now is that we make an arrest in this case,’ said Lt. Wolford."

Make-A-Wish did not immediately respond to FOX News' request for comment.