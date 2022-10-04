Main Streets across America are up for this key award: Did your town make the cut?

Small-town Main Streets around the country are competing to win the title of Great American Main Street.

The award, first given out in 1995, has recognized over 100 Main Streets in America since the program's start.

The Great American Main Street Award recognizes outstanding Main Street communities that can serve as a model across the country for preservation-based district revitalization.

Main Street America, a nonprofit, has announced the top eight semifinalists for the 2023 award including Danville, Virginia, Denison, Texas, Florence, South Carolina and Metuchen, New Jersey.

The winners will be announced on March 27, 2023, during the Opening Plenary of the 2023 Main Street Now conference in Boston. (Last year three towns received the top award.)

Here is a look at some of the semifinalists: Is your town on the full list?

Mills 50 Main Street – Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida, known to most people as the home of Disney World, maintains a Main Street full of character and art.

The town, home to more than 100 lakes, is known as the "artsy district" when it comes to its Main Street.

Mills 50 Main Street has over 30 murals, 29 "art boxes," 15 "art dumpsters," and more than 20 "art drains."

Since the launch of Mills 50 Main Street some 14 years ago, the vacancy rate of this area has gone from 40% down to 3% — and the area has created over 1,300 jobs.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said the town is honored to be among the semifinalists.

"Our city is honored to congratulate Mills 50® on being a semifinalist of the Great American Main Street Award and grateful to have volunteers, businesses and members of the community who are fully invested in transforming our city into the best place in America to live, work and raise a family," said the mayor in a media statement.

Orlando, Florida, Is a semifinalist for the Great American Main Street award.

Ruston Main Street – Ruston, Louisiana

The town of Ruston sits near the top of Louisiana, roughly an hour east of Shreveport, and has over 21,000 people who call it home.

The small town is also home to the Louisiana Center for the Blind — meaning Ruston's Main Street is in partnership with readers while ensuring safety measures are in place.

Ruston Main Street works to ensure accessible infrastructure is in place such as uniform curbs, level sidewalks and a walkable downtown for all.

"The Main Street America’s four-point approach of economic vitality, promotion, organization and design have helped to guide our Main Street successes since we became accredited."

The downtown is also connected by corridor to Louisiana Tech University, whose enrollment is at roughly 10,000 students.

Main Street director and community coordinator Amy Stegall told Fox News Digital that being selected as a semifinalist is an honor for the city.

"The Main Street America’s four-point approach of economic vitality, promotion, organization and design have helped to guide our Main Street successes since we became accredited," she said.

Downtown Sheridan Association – Sheridan, Wyoming

Sheridan, Wyoming, houses a Main Street district full of modern hospitality and western charm.

The town sits halfway between Yellowstone Park and Mount Rushmore and is called home by roughly 18,000 people.

After working hard to bring businesses back to the Main Street, the Downtown Sheridan Association reduced the vacancy rate by half.

The association has 30-50 volunteers who plant and hang 225 streetlamp flower baskets in the spring. They also work with various partners for events throughout the year.

This small-town Main District is up for the 2023 Great American Main Street Award.

Downtown Skyesville Connection – Skyesville, Maryland

Downtown Skyesville sits 20 miles west of Baltimore and 40 miles north of Washington, D.C.

The town hosts weekly farmers' markets and features unique storefronts, electric car chargers and bright art displays.

And as for the vacancy rate in Skyesville? It's zero.

The Downtown Skyesville Connection committee and volunteers continue to put on events and activities for the community — having invested over 34,000 hours of service since 2011.

Mayor of Skyesville Stacy Link told Fox News Digital she is proud of the town.

"As a 17-year Sykesville resident, an 11-year Main Street volunteer and as mayor of Sykesville, I like to think I am Main Street's biggest fan. I know where we have been. I see what we have accomplished," she said.

Want to see the list of four other semifinalists up for the award of Great American Main Street? Click here to see that list!