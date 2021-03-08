Maggie Rawlins, SI Swimsuit star and coronavirus nurse, once shared skincare routine for avoiding mask acne

This rookie is a smart cookie — and a model citizen.

Maggie Rawlins is making a splash as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie in the legendary mag’s 2021 issue, and after a hell of a year, too: The 27-year-old beauty from South Carolina is a registered nurse, and fought COVID-19 on the front lines last spring while working at several hospitals in New York City.

During that time, Rawlins opened up about her skincare routine and revealed how she kept her face bright after wearing a face mask for 12 hours a day.

"My routine has changed a little bit over the last few months," Rawlins told Harper's Bazaar, explaining that she worked as a nurse in the Big Apple for three weeks. "I was a nurse before I started modeling and so I thought this was kind of the perfect time to get back to New York and help out the city that has been so good to me over the past few years."

Rawlins added that her skin "kind of freaked out" while wearing a mask all day, especially after "taking it off and Lysol-ing it, and then wearing it again the next day,"’ she said.

"My skin just did not handle it well, and I already have combination skin as it is," she said.

Walking viewers through her after-mask ritual, Rawlins said she’d use a cleansing water to remove any eye makeup and then scrub her face with Cetaphil face wash, using it to "double cleanse" after the hospital.

"I’ll wash my face twice, ‘cause you're sweating, and wearing tons of PPE, and you're just breathing all day in this mask," she explained.

From there, the model wiped down her face with toning pads to help stop acne, rubbed in vitamin C and age-defying serums, and finished up with moisturizer. Frontline workers might also understand why she started rubbing Vermont’s Original Bag Balm – a petrolatum-based jelly – behind her ears, as her skin there became "irritated" from wearing a mask all day.

Rawlins has modeled full-time for the last five years, Bazaar reports, and had previously specialized as a pediatric oncology nurse, according to her Sports Illustrated bio. When the pandemic first hit, she traveled to NYC to work in several hospitals in Queens. Today, she continues to advocate for quality health care for those in need as a One World Health ambassador.