Lost Michigan toddler is found asleep in woods using a family dog as a pillow

A 2-year-old was found snuggled up in the woods after going missing in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

The little girl walked away from her home with her two family dogs on Wednesday evening in Faithorn, Michigan.

The toddler was found hours later asleep in the woods, using the smaller dog as a pillow, state police told the Associated Press.

Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers from the Iron Mountain post were called to the child’s home in Menominee County around 8 p.m. on Sept. 20 after the girl had reportedly wandered off.

Troopers used both drones and police dogs to search for the toddler, the AP reported, while local police and civilians in Michigan and in neighboring Wisconsin banded together to look in the woods.

"It was hard for the dogs to search for her because we have farm animals over here," the girl's mother, Brooke Chase, told WJMN in a video interview.

"But I just am still in such shock … That she was like literally gone in ... a split second."

A citizen driving an ATV finally found the 2-year-old about three miles from her home around midnight, the police reported.

Michigan State Police Lt. Mark Giannunzio described the story to the AP as "really remarkable."

"She laid down and used one of the dogs as a pillow, and the other dog laid right next to her and kept her safe," the lieutenant said.

The little girl appeared to be "in good health" after medical staff checked her out, Giannunzio also said.

The town of Faithorn, Michigan, is located 1.5 miles east of the Menominee River.

It divides the states of Michigan and Wisconsin.

The Upper Peninsula of Michigan is known for its robust forest landscape, bordering three of the Great Lakes: Lakes Superior, Michigan and Huron.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.