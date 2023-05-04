Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE
Published

London woman might be 'Britain's biggest royal superfan': See her massive memorabilia collection

Margaret Taylor admits she's really looking forward to the eventual reign of Prince William and his wife Kate

By Christine Rousselle | Fox News
A woman described as "Britain's biggest royal superfan" has added even more memorabilia to her massive collection ahead of King Charles III's coronation on Saturday, May 6. 

Margaret Tyler, 79, of Wembley, London, has dedicated her entire home to the royal family, and is "decked floor-to-ceiling with memorabilia, photographs and books" about the royal family, as news agency SWNS reported. 

A grandmother of four, Tyler met Queen Elizabeth II four times during the queen's 70-year reign. 

The queen was "so kind and sweet," Tyler said.

CORONATION ADVICE FROM ONE IN THE KNOW: GRENADIER GUARD AT QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S EVENT SPILLS SECRETS

Despite her overflowing collection — which, she noted, some people have mistaken for a museum — Tyler said she "can never walk straight past the memorabilia shop without getting something," SWNS reported.

She has already purchased some coronation memorabilia, she said. "I can never resist it!" 

royal family collection

Margaret Tyler at home in Wembley with her collection of royal family memorabilia. "I can never resist it!" she told SWNS about her items.  (SWNS)

While she loves her collection, she admits that it's getting tricky to find places for new objects and items.

"The next problem is just where to fit it," she told SWNS. "My house is bulging at the moment."

CORONATION FIT FOR A CANINE: PAMPERED POOCH GETS A PRIVATE LONDON TOUR IN A CARRIAGE

Still, she refuses to sell off any part of her collection, saying she takes care of her items and "always wants more." 

"Charles and Camilla have waited so long for this — good luck to them."  

Among her collection of memorabilia: cardboard cutouts of Queen Elizabeth II and her beloved corgis, along with more typical items such as photographs and books. 

Margaret Tyler Royal Family

Royal superfan Margaret Tyler with some of the coronation memorabilia she has gathered over the years. (SWNS)

Tyler is hopeful that King Charles III will "do his best, just like his mother" as the head of the royal family, she said.

"Charles has had a long time knowing he’ll be king one day," she added. 

GROUP MAKES GIANT KNITTED KING CHARLES III TRIBUTE AHEAD OF CORONATION

She intends to watch the coronation and hopes the weather will be nice, she told the news agency.

During Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953, it rained for the majority of the day, as Fox News Digital reported recently.

obsession royal family collection

Margaret Tyler said her home has been mistaken for a museum dedicated to the royal family.  (SWNS)

"Here's hoping it plays out well," Tyler said. 

And while she does like King Charles III — and hopes he has a nice reign as monarch — Tyler is even more excited for the next generation of royals to take the throne.

"I do like Charles, but I'm looking forward to seeing William and Kate on the throne one day," she said. 

"But Charles and Camilla have waited so long for this — good luck to them." 

Christine Rousselle is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital.