London woman might be 'Britain's biggest royal superfan': See her massive memorabilia collection

A woman described as "Britain's biggest royal superfan" has added even more memorabilia to her massive collection ahead of King Charles III's coronation on Saturday, May 6.

Margaret Tyler, 79, of Wembley, London, has dedicated her entire home to the royal family, and is "decked floor-to-ceiling with memorabilia, photographs and books" about the royal family, as news agency SWNS reported.

A grandmother of four, Tyler met Queen Elizabeth II four times during the queen's 70-year reign.

The queen was "so kind and sweet," Tyler said.

Despite her overflowing collection — which, she noted, some people have mistaken for a museum — Tyler said she "can never walk straight past the memorabilia shop without getting something," SWNS reported.

She has already purchased some coronation memorabilia, she said. "I can never resist it!"

While she loves her collection, she admits that it's getting tricky to find places for new objects and items.

"The next problem is just where to fit it," she told SWNS. "My house is bulging at the moment."

Still, she refuses to sell off any part of her collection, saying she takes care of her items and "always wants more."

Among her collection of memorabilia: cardboard cutouts of Queen Elizabeth II and her beloved corgis, along with more typical items such as photographs and books.

Tyler is hopeful that King Charles III will "do his best, just like his mother" as the head of the royal family, she said.

"Charles has had a long time knowing he’ll be king one day," she added.

She intends to watch the coronation and hopes the weather will be nice, she told the news agency.

During Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953, it rained for the majority of the day, as Fox News Digital reported recently.

"Here's hoping it plays out well," Tyler said.

And while she does like King Charles III — and hopes he has a nice reign as monarch — Tyler is even more excited for the next generation of royals to take the throne.

"I do like Charles, but I'm looking forward to seeing William and Kate on the throne one day," she said.

"But Charles and Camilla have waited so long for this — good luck to them."