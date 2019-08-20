Lauren Hashian married Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in $12G designer wedding gown: report

Dry those tears! Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson may be off the market, but his gorgeous bride’s gown is still reportedly available for purchase.

Lauren Hashian wed her movie-star beau in a secret ceremony in Hawaii on Aug. 18, looking lovely in a lace sheath gown by Mira Zwillinger, according to the New York Post. And the dress, which features a plunging neckline and open back detailing, is still apparently in stock at retailer Moda Operandi for $12,540, available in sizes 0 to 16.

The 34-year-old singer, songwriter and music producer completed the look with her hair in loose waves and a sweeping veil.

Johnson, 47, kept it cool for the big day in a lightweight, white button-down shirt and trousers by Ralph Lauren, People reports, accessorizing with traditional leis across his broad shoulders.

“We do,” the newlyweds wrote on Instagram, announcing their weekend nuptials on Monday morning. “August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed)."

The happy couple has been together since 2007 and share daughters Tiana, 1, and Jasmine, 3.

Johnson also shares daughter Simone, 18, with ex-wife and business partner Dany Garcia.

