Man shocked to find late mother's lost wedding ring in the garden after 34 years

You never know what you’ll find in the garden.

A family in Scotland was thrilled to be reunited with their late matriarch’s wedding ring, recently discovered in the garden of her home 34 years after it was lost.

Musician Phil Cunningham was delighted to have the gold band returned by the new owners of the Magdalene, Edinburgh, home where his mother Mary Cunningham lived until she passed away in 2017, news agency South West News Service (SWNS) reports.

Mary’s husband, Jack, gave her the ring at their wedding in 1950, and the woman was heartbroken to lose the sentimental piece in 1986.

The home’s new owners discovered the band beneath a foot of mud while digging a new patio in their yard, according to their son.

“We are all really thrilled, it totally came out of the blue. Such a lot has happened since she lost the ring, I had kind of forgotten about it,” Phil said, per SWNS. “She saw the inscription and knew my mum’s name was Mary so tracked us down.”

“It’s incredible, you couldn’t write it,” he said of the good deed. “It’s so lovely she found it and the way she went about giving it back to us.”

The folk musician described his mom as “sentimental” and said she would be happy to have the ring back in the family’s possession, after all this time.

“I was a bit emotional when my sister called and told me about it,” Phil explained. “We just marked the three-year anniversary since mum's death.”

Now, his sister, Laura Cunningham-Brown, proudly wears the ring.

“The story has touched everyone, not just our family,” Phil mused of the reunion, three decades later. “In such difficult times it’s nice to have this feel-good story.”