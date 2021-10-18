Large cat escapes cage in suburb near Detroit

Big cats cause big trouble.

A suburb near Detroit was on high alert last week when a large cat being kept as a pet escaped from its owner. Fortunately, the animal was rescued without anyone injuries being reported.

The cat, a large caracal from Africa, escaped from its owner's garage last Wednesday, Southwest News Service (SWNS) reports. The animal is apparently one of four big cats that are kept in cages in Royal Oak, Michigan, which is a suburb near Detroit.

The animals’ cages are reportedly designed to allow them to come and go from the garage.

STOWAWAY DOG FOUND HIDING IN LUGGAGE AT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES TERMINAL

Two of the cats escaped through an open gate, but one of them was lured back to its home with raw meat. The other cat, however, was able to get away.

After spending 24 hours on the loose, it was eventually caught by South Lyon Murphy Lost Animal Recovery after it was spotted in a resident’s backyard. The cat has since been returned to its owner.

"Thankfully, we were able to capture the cat without harming it in any way," a spokesperson for South Lyon Murphy Lost Animal Recovery said. "People are instantly afraid of the cat's appearance and how they sound, but they're not aggressive unless they are threatened."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The spokesperson continued, "These domesticated cats don't meow. They use hissing as a form of communicating with one another. Hopefully, this will be the last time we have to intervene and the cats are monitored more closely from now on."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

According to SWNS, cats have escaped from this property at least two previous times.