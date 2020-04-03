LA retailer Buck Mason makes masks for the masses to protect against coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Exclusive - Los Angeles-based retailer Buck Mason is known for its quality manufacturing and designing classic clothes for men. Now, however, the company is putting its design capabilities to help its community and mass-producing washable non-medical masks.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News, Buck Mason co-founder Sasha Koehn explained that making face masks was an easy move for his company.

“At the end of day, we sew cotton, so this was a pretty simple pivot for us to be able to manufacture face masks,” said Koehn. “Especially because we’re seeing that the need is so big, we had to act and we knew we could help.”

Koehn’s decision to make face masks comes as the Trump administration formalizes new guidance to recommend that many Americans wear face coverings in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

Koehn told Fox News that he felt it was important for his company to make masks for the masses, because the first priority for the N95 masks should be for health care workers on the front lines.

“What’s crazy though, since we started making these masks, is that we’re getting responses from the medical community,” said Koehn. “They’re still requesting these masks we’re making because there’s still such a shortage and they’re literally willing to wear anything and everything at this point.”

States and cities across the United States are, in fact, receiving shipments from the National Strategic Stockpile to try to relieve shortages in medical equipment because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Koehn noted that Buck Mason will start manufacturing robes and gowns, and that he is not going to stop helping his community amid this pandemic.

“Our goal was to donate as many masks as possible when we started this project,” said Koehn. “Our goal was to donate 100,000 face masks to our community, but now, it is looking like we're going to exceed that goal very quickly. And all I can say is we're not going to stop there. We're going to keep going.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.