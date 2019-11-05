Angry mom's bizarre road rage incident with Lyft driver, passenger goes viral

A woman has been dubbed “Kidz Bop Karen” after a video of her angry confrontation with a Lyft driver and his passenger became an internet sensation.

A YouTube video posted on Sunday shows the woman berating the driver for cutting her off on the road. After the driver immediately apologizes for the incident, the woman quickly turns her attention to the female passenger sitting behind him.

The motorist, who sticks her tongue out at the passenger, then demands an apology from the woman as well.

“She thinks it’s cute that her driver almost hit my kids and she thinks she needs to take a video of it rather than apologizing like a sane woman,” she said.

When the passenger tells the angry motorist she’s setting a bad example for her children, who apparently are sitting in the woman’s car, the mom insists they can’t hear her.

“Your window is open,” the Lyft passenger said.

CALIFORNIA LYFT DRIVER IS PULLED OVER SO POLICE CAN ARREST HER PASSENGER

“They can’t hear me because they’re listening to Kidz Bop,” the mom said, as she hurls obscenities at the woman.

“Kidz Bop” is a brand of music compilations for children. The mom’s reference to the tunes and other sound bites quickly went viral, with online users turning them into memes and original songs.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Others criticized the woman’s behavior.

“I pity her children,” one commenter wrote. “I feel bad for the kids because this is their mom,” wrote another commenter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite the negative, the woman, who has not been identified by name, told TMZ she appreciates the negative feedback.

The mom said she apologizes to the driver and has no “lingering beef” with the female passenger, the outlet reported.