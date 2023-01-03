Kids at risk: Number of children accidentally consuming marijuana edibles at home is skyrocketing, study says

The number of young children who have accidentally consumed a marijuana-laced food item at home has grown in recent years, according to a new study published on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

"There has been a consistent increase in pediatric edible cannabis exposures over the past five years, with the potential for significant toxicity," said the study, which was published in the journal Pediatrics.

"It is important for providers to be aware of this in their practice, and it presents an important opportunity for education and prevention," the study also said.

MARIJUANA WITH HIGH THC LEVELS LINKED TO ADDICTION, PSYCHIATRIC ILLNESS, STUDY FINDS

The study, titled "Pediatric Edible Cannabis Exposures and Acute Toxicity: 2017–2021," was led by Drs. Marit S. Tweet, Antonia Nemanich and Michael Wahl.

Between 2017 and 2021, there were more than 7,000 confirmed cases of children younger than six consuming a marijuana-laced item, the researchers revealed.

These cases were reported to the nation's poison control centers, researchers said.

That figure grew from 207 cases in 2017 to 3,054 in 2021, said the study — for an increase of 1,375%.

The most common symptoms were CNS (central nervous system) depression, tachycardia, vomiting, ataxia and agitation.

More than half the children in the reports were two or three years old.

In 97% of cases, the marijuana edibles were consumed in a home, and in 90% of cases, the location was the child's own home, said researchers.

ILLINOIS SEES SIGNIFICANT RISE IN CHILDREN HOSPITALIZED FOR ACCIDENTALLY INGESTING EDIBLE MARIJUANA PRODUCTS

The rise in the number of young children who consumed marijuana edibles occurred alongside an increase in the number of states who legalized the use of marijuana for medical or recreational purposes, the study's video abstract points out.

"In the past several years, cannabis use has become increasingly legalized throughout the United States," said Dr. Marit S. Tweet in the video.

In 2017, 30 states, along with the District of Columbia, legalized marijuana for medicinal purposes. Eight states, plus the District of Columbia, allowed for adults to recreationally use marijuana, the video showed.

By May 2022, those figures had grown to 39 states as well as the District of Columbia allowing the medicinal use of marijuana — and 18 states, plus the District of Columbia, permitting adults to use marijuana recreationally.

The items often "resemble treats that might easily be mistaken by a child as just another snack."

Many products containing THC "resemble treats that might easily be mistaken by a child as just another snack," including gummies, candies and cookies, Dr. Tweet said in the video.

CANNABIS USERS AT GREATER RISK FOR EMERGENCY AND INPATIENT CARE: STUDY

The percentage of poison control reports concerning marijuana ingestion grew during the five-year period as well, the study found.

In 2017, only 0.2 of every 1,000 reports made to the National Poison Data System (NPDS) concerned a child under the age of six consuming marijuana.

In 2021, 3.6 of every 1,000 reports made to the NPDS were about the pediatric consumption of marijuana.

WOMAN WHO LOST HER SOULMATE TO FENTANYL DISCUSSES GRIEF AROUND THE HOLIDAYS, HONORING LOST LOVED ONES

Of the 7,000 confirmed cases of children consuming marijuana, the study's researchers were able to learn the outcome of just under 5,000 of those cases.

The study found that nearly 600 children, or about 8% of that total, were admitted to critical care units, most often with CNS (central nervous system) depression.

Nearly 15% were admitted to non-critical care units, while more than a third were seen in emergency rooms.

Children may unknowingly consume more than the recommended dose.

The most common symptoms were CNS depression, tachycardia, vomiting, ataxia (impaired coordination) and agitation.

Among the reasons children are so heavily impacted by marijuana edibles: They may unknowingly consume more than the recommended dose, according to the study.

Also, a child's smaller body size may come into play.

KIDS MAY LIKE VIDEO GAMING, BUT HEALTH EXPERTS FRET ABOUT THE ‘FUEL’ THEY MAY BE USING TO ‘WIN’

"For example, 1 chocolate bar may contain multiple servings, each of which contains 10 mg of THC. A child would not recognize the need to stop after 1 bite/segment/piece," said the study.

"Given the smaller weight of pediatric patients, a higher milligram/kilogram dose is ingested, which puts children at risk for increased toxicity from these exposures."

Dr. Tweet called for parents to exercise greater vigilance — and for additional laws to make marijuana edibles appear to be less appealing and accessible to children.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"When [the edibles are] in a candy or cookie form, people don’t think of [them] in the same way as household chemicals or other things a child could get into," said Dr. Tweet. "But people should really be thinking of [this] as a medication."

People who use marijuana products should "keep them in childproof containers and out of the reach of children and pets," says the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If THC-laced food items are accidentally consumed, the CDC recommends calling either a doctor, a health department or a local or regional poison control center.

The Associated Press contributed reporting to this article.