Kelly Clarkson's bold red dress on 'The Voice' draws mixed reactions online

Kelly Clarkson's bold fashion statement on Monday night's episode of "The Voice" caused much chatter online, drawing mixed reactions.

The 37-year-old singer wore an eye-popping asymmetrical red dress with one sleeve over a black blouse. The sequinned frock, made by fashion designer Alex Perry, also featured a flowy side train.

Fans online couldn't resist giving their two cents on Clarkson's daring style.

“Seriously, Kelly Clarkson needs to fire her stylist on #theVoice,” one Twitter user commented. “Last night's dress was painful to look at, and tonight's dress looks like it's made from a trash bag!”

Another Twitter user agreed: “Kelly Clarkson needs a new stylist, she is too young and pretty to dress like a 100yr old grandma!”

“Love @NBCTheVoice and @kellyclarkson but why dress like a fruit roll up,” another person tweeted.

“That is a very weird odd dress that looks like a couple things pasted together!” another Twitter user wrote.

Others, however, applauded Clarkson’s fashion choice.

“@kellyclarkson your dress tonight is very reminiscent of Jessica rabbit!!” one Twitter user said.

After Clarkson shared a picture of her look on Instagram, other fans raved over the red gown.

“You're the cutest thing ever! I need your confidence!!” an Instagram follower commented.

Another person said it was one of Clarkson’s best looks on the show.

“You look so stunningly gorgeous!” they said.