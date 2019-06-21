Kayla Itsines slammed for 'comeback' post-pregnancy workout photo

Social media commenters can be cruel, with online body shamers most recently accusing blogger Kayla Itsines of promoting unrealistic post-pregnancy fitness goals. The fitness guru caught heat for announcing her workout “comeback” after giving birth two months ago with a trim-looking Instagram post.

Earlier this week, the 27-year-old influencer shared a photo of herself looking slim in a white sports bra, red spandex shorts, and white sneakers to share the big news. The blogger was all smiles in the shot, looking lean and cradling her flat stomach.

“Having been cleared for LIGHT workouts for over a week now (by my doctor and physiotherapist), I'm starting to really feel like myself again and not just in a physical sense,” Itsines captioned the picture, which has since been liked nearly 90,000 times. “I am so motivated right now because for me, fitness is my self care, my time out and my PASSION,” she continued, adding the hashtag “comeback.”

Some critics, meanwhile, were less than impressed with the update.

“These kind of pictures are exactly the kind that makes women hate their bodies,” one Instagram commenter cried. “Most of women can never get your body because of genetics, no matter how much dieting or exercise they do. Having perfect abs a couple of weeks after baby is also extremely rare.”

“Honestly with an account following of nearly 12 million really wished you would of posted a more raw and honest journey of your post pregnancy experience,” another agreed. “Very disappointing and you're just adding to the unnecessary pressure from social media for new mums to look like yourself in just a few weeks after birth.”

“Are you sure you had a baby?!” another wondered.

Itsines’ supporters, meanwhile, rushed to her rescue.

“Can we please stop [body shaming] and be a community of women that supports one enough instead of shaming because of a person's weight,” one countered. “Everyone is different and fit strong looks different on everyone because not everyone has the same body shape genetics etc.”

“Yay! You look wonderful,” another cheered.

As for Itsines’ take, the fit mom apparently paid no mind to the negativity. She posted another smiling photo of herself in a blue sports bra and shorts set, endorsing her famous Bikini Body Guide program on Thursday.

The social media starlet and her partner Tobi Pearce welcomed their first child, baby girl Arna Leia, in April.

