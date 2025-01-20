John Schneider of 'Dukes of Hazzard' fame stands strong in faith: 'God is up to something'

Actor John Schneider is best known for his role as Bo Duke on the TV show "Dukes of Hazzard." But his talents go much deeper than playing a good ol' boy.

The iconic show about the antics of two good-looking Southern cousins in the rural South made actor John Schneider (and co-star Tom Wopat) stars and teenage heartthrobs.

Schneider, however, believes God has always been in control of his life.

TRUMP FRIEND AND INFORMAL FAITH ADVISER: ‘GOD IS GIVING AMERICA ANOTHER CHANCE’

Schneider said, "I believe we're designed very specifically to do something because God is up to something that we're part of."

On a recent episode of "Lighthouse Faith" podcast, Schneider talked about how life has had its ups and downs, tragedies and joys.

But he stayed true to what he believed God had designed him to be.

Schneider said, "There was always this feeling from the very beginning, watching movies, watching John Wayne, watching stuff happen on the big screen in Mount Kisco, that that's where I was supposed to be."

By the time he auditioned for "Dukes of Hazzard" at 18 years old, he'd already been working in theater for a decade.

Originally from Mt. Kisco, New York, as he referenced, Schneider ended up in Atlanta, Georgia, after his mom got a job transfer.

FAITH IS IMPORTANT TO NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL COACH AND CATHOLIC CONVERT: ‘NOT SHY ABOUT IT’

He became involved in theater at a young age.

By the time he auditioned for "Dukes of Hazzard" at 18 years old, he had already been working in theater for a decade.

"Dukes" ran from 1979 to 1985.

At one time, it ranked second in the ratings only to the smash hit "Dallas."

"When you have any skill, the industry is always surprised."

After it ended, Schneider, now 64, sometimes had a difficult time shedding the "Bo Duke" image.

He could act and sing, but he had to prove it all over again.

Said Schneider, "For every door that was open, 10 were slammed in my face because I was famous … because I was a celebrity."

He added, "The industry, however, largely, I think — and this may be judgmental — but largely thinks about celebrities as the luckiest people in the room. And really fairly talent free. So when you have any skill, the industry is always surprised."

BIBLE-BELIEVING CHRISTIANS WERE KEY TO TRUMP'S VICTORY, SAYS AMERICAN FAITH LEADER

Schneider also starred in the TV show "Smallville," playing Superman's father.

As a singer, he released some 20 albums and starred on Broadway.

He's currently, through Feb 2, performing in the longest running show on Broadway called "The Perfect Crime," a who-done-it mystery.

His co-star, Catherine Russell, is also the show's producer.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

She gushed about Schneider's talents when she MC'd the event at Sardi's restaurant where he was presented with one of its iconic caricatures.

"You are hands-down the best person who's ever played the role."

Said Russell directly to Schneider, "I've done this play for 38 years. We've had many, many people play this part. And I'm not saying that because you're standing here today. You are hands-down the best person who's ever played the role."

Schneider is reflective on his life of opportunity. But he doesn't shy away from expressing the trauma of his wife Alicia's death from cancer two years ago.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

As well as the joy that came later, in finding love again with wife Dee Dee Benkie, who also tragically lost her husband, actor Paul Sorvino, in 2022.

Together, they have learned to trust in God's plan.

Said Schneider, "You all are part of this story. You all have something to do within the plan. Not John Schneider's plan. God's plan."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He added, "You all have something to do there, so pay attention to one another, because ... it's like the perfect crime. All of the clues are there."