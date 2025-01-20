Expand / Collapse search
Faith

John Schneider of 'Dukes of Hazzard' fame stands strong in faith: 'God is up to something'

Actor, singer and star says he 'trusts in God's plan'

Lauren Green By Lauren Green Fox News
Published
John Schneider didn’t ‘want to live’ after late wife’s death Video

John Schneider didn’t ‘want to live’ after late wife’s death

The "Dukes of Hazzard" star was emotional telling Fox News Digital he 'didn't want to be here' after his late wife's death. He credits Dee Dee Sorvino for making him feel it was "OK" to "wanna live."

Actor John Schneider is best known for his role as Bo Duke on the TV show "Dukes of Hazzard." But his talents go much deeper than playing a good ol' boy.  

The iconic show about the antics of two good-looking Southern cousins in the rural South made actor John Schneider (and co-star Tom Wopat) stars and teenage heartthrobs. 

Schneider, however, believes God has always been in control of his life.

Schneider said, "I believe we're designed very specifically to do something because God is up to something that we're part of."

On a recent episode of "Lighthouse Faith" podcast, Schneider talked about how life has had its ups and downs, tragedies and joys. 

John Schneider as Bo Duke on the Dukes of Hazzard

Actor John Schneider starred as Bo Duke in the CBS television series "The Dukes of Hazzard." The series ran from 1979 to 1985.  (CBS via Getty Images)

But he stayed true to what he believed God had designed him to be.  

Schneider said, "There was always this feeling from the very beginning, watching movies, watching John Wayne, watching stuff happen on the big screen in Mount Kisco, that that's where I was supposed to be."

By the time he auditioned for "Dukes of Hazzard" at 18 years old, he'd already been working in theater for a decade. 

Originally from Mt. Kisco, New York, as he referenced, Schneider ended up in Atlanta, Georgia, after his mom got a job transfer. 

He became involved in theater at a young age. 

By the time he auditioned for "Dukes of Hazzard" at 18 years old, he had already been working in theater for a decade. 

Dukes of Hazzard

Tom Wopat, left, starred as Luke Duke and John Schneider starred as Bo Duke in the CBS television series "The Dukes of Hazzard."   (CBS via Getty Images)

"Dukes" ran from 1979 to 1985. 

At one time, it ranked second in the ratings only to the smash hit "Dallas."

"When you have any skill, the industry is always surprised."

After it ended, Schneider, now 64, sometimes had a difficult time shedding the "Bo Duke" image. 

He could act and sing, but he had to prove it all over again.

John Schneider, Catherine Bach and Tom Wopat in character while filming the Dukes of Hazzard

American actors Schneider, Catherine Bach and Wopat in a promotional portrait for "The Dukes of Hazzard," circa 1980. They played Bo, Daisy and Luke Duke, respectively.  (Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

John Schneider, Catherine Bach and Tom Wopat pose close to each other in front of a red car outdoors

"Dukes of Hazzard" stars Schneider, Bach and Wopat reunite at the 2023 Gallatin Comic Con held at the Gallatin Civic Center on Nov. 11, 2023, in Gallatin, Tennessee (©Tammie Arroyo/AFF-USA.com, via Mega Agency).  (Backgrid)

Said Schneider, "For every door that was open, 10 were slammed in my face because I was famous … because I was a celebrity."  

He added, "The industry, however, largely, I think — and this may be judgmental — but largely thinks about celebrities as the luckiest people in the room. And really fairly talent free. So when you have any skill, the industry is always surprised."

Schneider also starred in the TV show "Smallville," playing Superman's father. 

As a singer, he released some 20 albums and starred on Broadway.  

Close up of John Schneider

Schneider at Motor City Comic Con, at Suburban Collection Showplace on May 16, 2015, in Novi, Michigan.   (Monica Morgan/WireImage)

He's currently, through Feb 2, performing in the longest running show on Broadway called "The Perfect Crime," a who-done-it mystery.  

His co-star, Catherine Russell, is also the show's producer. 

She gushed about Schneider's talents when she MC'd the event at Sardi's restaurant where he was presented with one of its iconic caricatures.

"You are hands-down the best person who's ever played the role."

Said Russell directly to Schneider, "I've done this play for 38 years. We've had many, many people play this part. And I'm not saying that because you're standing here today. You are hands-down the best person who's ever played the role."

john scchneider wife alicia

Schneider's late wife Alicia died in 2023 following a cancer battle. (John Schneider Instagram)

Schneider is reflective on his life of opportunity. But he doesn't shy away from expressing the trauma of his wife Alicia's death from cancer two years ago.  

As well as the joy that came later, in finding love again with wife Dee Dee Benkie, who also tragically lost her husband, actor Paul Sorvino, in 2022.  

Together, they have learned to trust in God's plan.

Actor John Schneider walks red carpet with Dee Dee Sorvino

Schneider and Dee Dee Sorvino were married in 2024. They're shown above at the Kentucky Derby. (Getty Images)

Said Schneider, "You all are part of this story. You all have something to do within the plan. Not John Schneider's plan. God's plan."

He added, "You all have something to do there, so pay attention to one another, because ... it's like the perfect crime. All of the clues are there."

John Schneider in a purple shirt and black suit stands at a microphone

Schneider speaks during the John Schneider and Dee Dee Sorvino Nashville marriage celebration at The Standard at the Smith House on Sept. 11, 2024, in Nashville, Tennessee.  (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

