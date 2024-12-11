Jesus is the gift

James* is not the type of person you meet every day.

He stands over six feet tall and has a commanding presence. He lives in Minneapolis and has struggled, like some of us, with addictions.

One day, he was down on his luck and feeling lost. He asked God for a sign that he was real, that he was alive. It was the summer of 2023 and James often walked up and down city blocks, looking for something to feed his addiction, to fill that empty space inside.

That same day, James encountered a group of young people who were on a mission of their own. These young evangelists were looking for people who would listen to them share the Good News of Jesus. They approached James on the street and asked him: "Do you believe in God?"

James didn’t know what to say, but he believed this might be a sign.

The group shared the Gospel with him, but he still had questions like: "Who is Jesus? How do I put my faith in Him? How do I know I’m saved?" He was looking for answers.

Making the connection

I find myself using social media quite often, mostly as a way to connect with others. I started the outreach ministry Pulse Evangelism 20 years ago because I wanted to make Jesus known to a world that is distracted and in despair.

When I saw a Facebook chat message from a guy named James, I thought: This is not normal.

"Hey, this is James. I had a few questions for you about Jesus," he wrote.

I found out he had encountered a group of our young evangelists that same day.

He told me there was a hole in his life, and he had tried to fill it with everything you can imagine. I told him about the grace of Jesus, that He died for his sins–and mine. I invited him to my office to talk.

When James arrived, I had to crane my neck to look up at him. This guy is tall! We talked about what grace means and how Jesus paid it all for our sins.

And then James did something that surprised him as much as me: He gave his life to Jesus. Right there in my office, realizing how God’s grace wasn’t just for a few people. It wasn’t for those who are good or perfect. It was for someone like him.

"A relationship with Jesus Christ has filled me more than anything I’ve ever tried, bought, or stole," he says. He’s now plugged into a church and growing in his faith.

It’s an amazing story of grace, but I have to tell you: It doesn’t always turn out that way. Sometimes, grace shows up in unexpected places.

Are you ready for revival?

Revival is breaking out around the world, and people like James who struggled with addictions, younger generations like those sharing Jesus that day in Minneapolis, and those from every race and tribe are leading the charge.

Maybe you are doubting that revival is really happening. I understand.

We think it should be the rich and famous, the politically astute – the smart ones among us. Maybe you think the world has gotten too dark, too divided.

As someone who has devoted the entirety of my adult life investing into people of all walks of life, there is certainly much to be discouraged about.

That said, REVIVAL IS HAPPENING — and you don’t have to take my word for it.

This Christmas, you can see for yourself exactly what God is doing.

My challenge in this season is to think about the anthem of your life. Like James, have you asked yourself: What are you living for? What drives you and motivates you?

To me, an anthem can form the basis of a global conversation. It’s a vision to challenge every individual on earth to answer the question: What is the anthem of my life?

Put another way: What are you living for and most loud about? Literally, an anthem is defined as the song or sound of a movement. So, my challenge to people of all walks of life is to consider whether the anthem of your life is what you want it to be.

For those whose life has been changed by Jesus, this is an invitation to get loud about what matters most—namely, it is to share the hope of Jesus this Christmas season.

And, I have a great way you can help.



Anthem Christmas broadcast coming December 18

Coming up on December 18, the Anthem Christmas broadcast includes stirring new renditions of the song Amazing Grace by Rend Collective and Katy Nichole, plus some of their well-known songs. It also features testimonies by two emerging young adult evangelists. There’s even an interview with former Pro Bowl and Super Bowl winning quarterback, Carson Wentz.

Most importantly, because this is about leading people to Jesus and finding hope in Him, I will be sharing a Gospel message and giving an invitation to respond.

That's where you come in.

Will you help us by watching the Anthem Christmas broadcast, sharing it with others, hosting events at your church, and most of all encouraging your friends and family to watch and share their story? Will you join the anthem with others this holiday season?

As someone who was trained and mentored under Billy Graham, Luis Palau, and others, I know firsthand the impact this kind of investment in other people can make.

I believe so many of the scandals we see in the world today could have been avoided if we had invested in those around us, sharing the hope of Jesus.

Through the Anthem Christmas broadcast, we are praying for hundreds of thousands to say yes to Jesus. We know it’s all worth it for the One — King Jesus, the Son of God, born in a manger, who lived the life we could not live, died the death we deserved on the cross, and rose triumphantly from the grave.

Through the power of his Spirit, we follow his example of going after each person, testifying to the reality that Jesus forgives, heals, delivers, and saves all who call upon his name.

Join the revival. Join the anthem.

Find out more and join the movement at: Anthem.org.

* The name 'James' is a pseudonym used to protect the individual's identity.