Orlando

'Jawlene,' the Florida alligator missing her upper jaw is getting stronger: reports

'Jawlene,' the young alligator found without the upper part of her jaw, is getting stronger and adapting to her new home at Gatorland in Orlando, Florida.

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
Health of 'Jawlene' continues to improve Video

Health of 'Jawlene' continues to improve

Jawlene, the jawless alligator, getting stronger. (Credit: Savannah Boan via Gatorland)

"Jawlene," the Central Florida alligator who is missing its upper jaw, is healing and getting stronger, according to Gatorland.

The wildlife preserve posted on Facebook that Jawlene is gaining weight and adapting to her new home at Gatorland in Orlando, Florida.

Gatorland's Savannah Boan said Jawlene's journey has been a "wild ride" since her arrival in mid-September, but that she is making big improvements. 

"Jawlene is an incredible testament to the strength and resilience of the great American Alligator," Boan said on Facebook. "From learning how she had adapted to living as a wild alligator to being patient and watching her show us how to best feed her so that she doesn’t get frustrated and give up.

'Jawlene' who is missing her upper jaw

Jawlene, the alligator who is missing her upper jaw, is improving every day, according to Gatorland.  (Savannah Boan via Gatorland)

Boan added that Jawlene is learning to trust the caretakers at Gatorland and is getting stronger every day. 

Jawlene, whose name is inspired by the Dolly Parton song "Jolene," went viral after being rescued in September by Gatorland. 

Jawlene with caretakers in Gatorland

Jawlene's health continues to improve, according to Gatorland (Savannah Boan via Gatorland)

Park employees are not certain what caused her jaw injury, but since being taken into care, Jawlene has continued to improve daily. 

Jawlene at Gatorland

Gatorland gives update on "Jawlene," the alligator missing its upper jaw.  (Savannah Boan via Gatorland)

The preserve said it is expecting Jawlene to be put in a baby marsh by Christmas. 

