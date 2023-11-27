'Jawlene,' the Florida alligator missing her upper jaw is getting stronger: reports

"Jawlene," the Central Florida alligator who is missing its upper jaw, is healing and getting stronger, according to Gatorland.

The wildlife preserve posted on Facebook that Jawlene is gaining weight and adapting to her new home at Gatorland in Orlando, Florida.

Gatorland's Savannah Boan said Jawlene's journey has been a "wild ride" since her arrival in mid-September, but that she is making big improvements.

"Jawlene is an incredible testament to the strength and resilience of the great American Alligator," Boan said on Facebook. "From learning how she had adapted to living as a wild alligator to being patient and watching her show us how to best feed her so that she doesn’t get frustrated and give up.

COLORADO HIKERS FIND LOST DOG ON MOUNTAIN TRAIL 2 MONTHS AFTER PET WENT MISSING

Boan added that Jawlene is learning to trust the caretakers at Gatorland and is getting stronger every day.

Jawlene, whose name is inspired by the Dolly Parton song "Jolene," went viral after being rescued in September by Gatorland.

EMOTIONAL SUPPORT ALLIGATOR DENIED ENTRY INTO PHILLIES GAME: REPORTS

Park employees are not certain what caused her jaw injury, but since being taken into care, Jawlene has continued to improve daily.

'MONSTER' 283-POUND ALLIGATOR GAR CAUGHT IN TEXAS COULD SET TWO FISHING RECORDS

The preserve said it is expecting Jawlene to be put in a baby marsh by Christmas.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP