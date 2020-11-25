Japanese face masks being sold for $9.6G feature pearls, crystals, more

Coronavirus PPE, but make it luxury.

That’s what is going on in Japan, with one face mask company now selling blinged-out coverings for $9,600.

Japanese apparel giant Cox Co. Ltd. began selling hand-made face masks last week under its Mask.com chain, Reuters reported.

The pricey masks are made with high-end materials such as Akoya pearls, Swarovski crystals and 0.7 carat diamonds. Each embellished mask can feature up to 330 pieces.

“Everyone is feeling down because of the coronavirus and it would be great if they could feel better by looking at one of these glittering masks,” Azusa Kajitaka, a Mask.com concierge from Tokyo, told Reuters.

She also said the niche store exists because Japan’s jewelry and fabric industries have been hurt throughout the coronavirus pandemic. In her own words: “We did this as part of a project to help revitalize Japan.”

Although the company’s name is indeed a domain name, foreigners won’t be able to get ahold of these luxe masks when they enter Mask.com into their web browser’s address bar. When entered, the domain is listed for sale at a whopping $2 million.

Instead, Japanese fashion lovers will need to book a direct flight or call up one of their expat friends to get one of Mask.com’s coveted items.

There are six physical Mask.com locations in Japan, according to Reuters. Cox Co.’s parent company Aeon Co. reportedly began opening the stores in September.

When customers enter, they get to choose from more than 200 styles of masks. For anyone who is not looking to spend an exorbitant amount, Mask.com has a selection that start at around $5.

Japan isn’t an outlier in the high-end face mask space. Luxury designers have added masks to their list of accessories, including Dolce & Gabbana, Burberry, Salvatore Ferragamo and Supreme, which all sell masks for more than $100.

So far, the most expensive face mask title belongs to Israeli jewelry brand Yvel. Its 3,608-diamond mask commanded an asking price of $1.5 million earlier this month.

