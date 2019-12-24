Iowa police investigate festive 'poopy pants' vandalism: 'We're telling Santa'

Well, that’s not very festive.

Police in Iowa released an image of some truly bizarre vandalism. Whoever the culprit is, they have an odd sense of humor while still appearing to have an appreciation for the holidays.

The Ames Police Department shared an image to Twitter that shows a brick wall with the words “poopy pants” spray-painted onto it. The words are spray-painted in red alongside a smiley face in green paint. Red and green are traditionally considered Christmas colors.

WOMAN SHARES HUSBAND'S ELF ON THE SHELF KITCHEN-WRAPPING PRANK: '2 HOURS LATER AND A DIVORCE ON THE CARDS'

A clearly amused police department captioned the photo, “We took a vandalism report involving festive red & green spray paint and the words ‘poopy,’ ‘poopy pants,’ ‘pee-pee,’ ‘stinky,’ ‘penis, and ‘butt. We are currently interested in speaking with all 6-10-year-olds and immature husbands/boyfriends in the area.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Based on the wording, it appears “poopy pants” may not have been the only words spray-painted on the wall.

In a series of follow up tweets, the department added, “The smiley face next to ‘poopy pants’ is a nice touch. It’s like saying ‘with all due respect’ right before disrespecting someone. We probably won’t even charge them for that one.”

Unfortunately for the suspect, it’s not all fun and games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“But in all seriousness, this is several hundred dollars worth of damage,” the department added, before jokingly concluding, “and we’re definitely telling Santa.”

Spray painting the words “poopy pants” on a wall will likely get whoever did it on Santa’s naughty list.