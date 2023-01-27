Internet trolls Associated Press for discouraging use of 'the,' calling the word 'dehumanizing'

The Associated Press caused a stir online Thursday after it updated its official Stylebook to discourage writers from using the word "the" as it said the word is "dehumanizing" when used as a label to describe certain groups of people, including "the French."

"We recommend avoiding general and often dehumanizing ‘the’ labels such as the poor, the mentally ill, the French, the disabled, the college-educated. Instead, use wording such as people with mental illnesses," the guidance wrote.

It further advised: "And use these descriptions only when clearly relevant."

The response was swift as people claimed the change was "woke" and even the U.S. France Embassy chimed poked fun at the recommendation.

"Embassy of Frenchness in the US," the French Embassy U.S. account wrote in an updated bio, per a photo the embassy shared online.

"The French Embassy trolling the woke AP Stylebook is exactly what I needed tonight," added U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas.

French Politician Éric Zemmour looked to end any debate, definitively tweeting: "We are the French."

Several others also commented on the change, with several users noting the Associated Press Stylebook has "the" in its own name.

Naturally, The Ohio State, a university that prides itself in its identity and successfully trademarked "the" into its name, was brought into the mix.

Other users inquired about The Batman or The Simpsons.