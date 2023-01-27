Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Internet trolls Associated Press for discouraging use of 'the,' calling the word 'dehumanizing'

Several users inquired about the use of 'the' in 'The Batman' or 'The Simpsons'

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
The Associated Press caused a stir online Thursday after it updated its official Stylebook to discourage writers from using the word "the" as it said the word is "dehumanizing" when used as a label to describe certain groups of people, including "the French." 

"We recommend avoiding general and often dehumanizing ‘the’ labels such as the poor, the mentally ill, the French, the disabled, the college-educated. Instead, use wording such as people with mental illnesses," the guidance wrote.

It further advised: "And use these descriptions only when clearly relevant."

The response was swift as people claimed the change was "woke" and even the U.S. France Embassy chimed poked fun at the recommendation. 

ASSOCIATED PRESS ISSUES CORRECTION AFTER REPORTING RUSSIAN MISSILES KILLED TWO PEOPLE IN POLAND

The Associated Press Stylebook has discouraged writers from using the word "the" when labeling groups of people.

The Associated Press Stylebook has discouraged writers from using the word "the" when labeling groups of people. (Associated Press/Getty Images)

"Embassy of Frenchness in the US," the French Embassy U.S. account wrote in an updated bio, per a photo the embassy shared online.

"The French Embassy trolling the woke AP Stylebook is exactly what I needed tonight," added U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas. 

French Politician Éric Zemmour looked to end any debate, definitively tweeting: "We are the French."

ASSOCIATED PRESS WARNS STAFFERS NOT TO CALL INFLUX AT SOUTHERN BORDER A ‘CRISIS’ IN INTERNAL MEMO

Several others also commented on the change, with several users noting the Associated Press Stylebook has "the" in its own name.

Naturally, The Ohio State, a university that prides itself in its identity and successfully trademarked "the" into its name, was brought into the mix.

The Ohio State University logo at the top of the Ohio Stadium at sunset, during a summer day on The Ohio State University campus. 

The Ohio State University logo at the top of the Ohio Stadium at sunset, during a summer day on The Ohio State University campus.  (Stephen Zenner/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Other users inquired about The Batman or The Simpsons.

A view of the screen at The Simpsons! panel during the 2019 D23 Expo at Anaheim Convention Center on August 24, 2019 in Anaheim, California. 

A view of the screen at The Simpsons! panel during the 2019 D23 Expo at Anaheim Convention Center on August 24, 2019 in Anaheim, California.  (Angela Papuga/Getty Images)