10 beautiful international vacation spots to visit this summer

Have you spent the winter dreaming about strapping on a backpack and bumming across the country of your choosing? Well, we’ve got a list of some unique, truly beautiful places.

There’s an option for everyone on the list: the history buff, those looking for a fairytale vacation and travelers who want a picture-perfect beach stay.

When you go to book your trip, you can potentially get 50% off your booking when you book your hotel stay through Shareittravel, a global hotel booking platform. You can sign-up for free membership and get discounts on millions of hotels all over the world.

Here are 10 vacation spots for those looking to take the path less traveled.

Grand Est, France

Looking for a picturesque French vacation? Grand Est looks like it’s straight out of the movies. A town dubbed "Little Venice" is home to old, colorful houses, making you feel like you’ve stepped back in time.

You can also check out the two pottery villages filled with gorgeous works of art. You’ll also find plenty of French castles to explore and vineyards in Grand Est as well.

Hanoi, Vietnam

Hanoi is Vietnam’s capital, so it’s a bustling city filled with old and new world energy. You can check out Train Street, just one example of old architecture in Hanoi. There’s also the Long Bien Market, filled with street food and local vendors, great for getting a real taste of Vietnam.

You also can visit the Temple of Literature, home to Vietnam’s first university, which is full of gardens and beautiful courtyards.

Mexico City, Mexico

Art lovers looking for their next vacation should look no further than Mexico City. The architecture shows the city’s love of bright colors, there’s the Palace for Fine Arts and an artisanal market where you can buy from all the local vendors.

Basilicata, Italy

Filled with old stone houses, Basilicata is a historic town in Italy. It’s home to Sassi di Matera, a UNESCO World Heritage Site filled with ancient caves, houses and churches. The whole site has been inhabited since the Palaeolithic era, making it a great vacation spot for history buffs. There’s also luxurious wine regions and plenty of castles to explore.

Quito, Ecuador

Quito is set high in the foothills of the Andes Mountains, giving visitors astounding views wherever they stay. The town was founded in the 16th century and built on the site of an old Incan city, Quito has one of the most robust historical centers in the world. It’s also home to a huge zoo and the cathedral, Basilica del Voto Nacional.

Lefkada, Greece

In Lefkada, you get mountain views, water views and ancient architecture all rolled into one. If you saw Mamma Mia! and want to create the same type of Greek vacation, Lefkada is a stunning island in Greece.

Visitors should stop by the Castle of Agia Mavra, originally built in the 14th century. There’s also Lefkasa’s most popular beach, Porto Katsiki, complete with crystal clear waters and soft sand.

Nottingham, England

A cheaper alternative to London, Nottingham is the town where the legend Robin Hood came to be. It’s a charming English town with plenty to do. The Nottingham Castle is a must when you visit. It contains the statue of Robin Hood, a museum and an art gallery.

Plus, as with any good England trip, you can spend your time at some of England’s oldest pubs.

Agra, India

Agra is home to the Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world. Visitors often visit the Agra Fort, another relic of the past that also hosts light and sound shows in the evenings.

Don’t forget to take in the markets and buy affordable handmade goods from Indian artisans. There are countless other architectural sites worth visiting in Agra.

Valencia, Spain

There’s a little something for everyone in Valencia. The Central Market has endless Spanish food choices any foody will love. There’s also Albufera Natural Park, an urban park surrounded by rice fields and lush forests. You can also spend your days at Valencia’s world-class beaches.

Zanzibar, Tanzania

Zanzibar is an archipelago off the coast of Tanzania. The islands offers dazzling beaches you won’t find in many other places. Anyone looking for a unique vacation can spend their vacation on the more than 25 beaches Zanzibar has.

A trip to Stone Town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a must. A guided tour through the town will show off its beautiful architecture and provide an important history lesson.

To start booking your travel reservations, check out hotel options through Shareittravel. You can sign up for free membership and potentially get 50% off your booking at millions of hotels worldwide.