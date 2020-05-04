Instagram users recreate famous fashion looks with 'Met Gala challenge'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

It’s the first Monday in May, and Instagram users are changing from their pajamas into homemade fashion statements, and it's all in honor of the would-have-been Met Gala, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Though Vogue’s annual event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art has been delayed as the COVID-19 outbreak sweeps the globe, fans are paying tribute to the biggest night in fashion by dressing up at home.

In an epic salute to the star-studded soiree, Instagrammers are participating in the #MetGalaChallenge by showing off homespun spins on some of the most famous celebrity looks seen on the gala’s red carpet in recent years.

Fashion-forward participants are bringing the heat with look-alike homages to unforgettable ensembles worn by Lady Gaga, Emily Ratajkowski, Rihanna, Zendaya, Celine Dion, Janelle Monae and more. Even Mindy Kaling jumped in on the craze, recreating Jared Leto’s look from the 2019 bash — complete with mannequin head.

Better yet, Vogue and actor Billy Porter will select a number of favorite #MetGalaChallenge looks to highlight on the fashion mag's Instagram page, as well as the Met Museum’s on May 4, Vogue said.

The 2020 gala theme was supposed to be "About Time: Fashion and Duration,” and chaired by actresses Meryl Streep and Emma Stone, "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquière, under the tutelage of longtime Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

