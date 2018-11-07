Instagram influencer who lost 312 lbs. has 7 lbs. of excess skin removed

An Instagram influencer lost 312 pounds in two years and now she’s shedding the last of her weight.

Lexi Reed, who has been recording her journey on her Instagram @fatgirlfedup, had surgery Wednesday to remove seven pounds of excess skin from her thighs, butt and stomach.

The process included nine hours of skin removal surgery followed by a butt lift. The 28-year-old said she will have to spend six weeks recovering before working out again.

“This surgery is something that is not easy for me to do as it means I have to take off time from the things I love, my work, my workouts, my routine, my life, and my many responsibilities. However I know that it’ll be worth it,” she wrote on Instagram.

The Indiana resident, who started her weight loss journey as a New Year’s resolution in January 2016, began by cutting out soda, alcohol and fast food from her diet. Paired with regular workouts, she eventually went from 485 pounds to 173 pounds.

Reed’s doctor said he removed a 3-foot-wide, 1.5-foot-tall section of skin from her abdomen and two pieces from her outer thighs, shown in a video on Instagram.

While she’s happy to get rid of her loose skin, the blogger said she’s in more pain than expected.

“I’m in a lot of pain. I’ve never had surgery before and I’ve cried daily multiple times,” she wrote on Instagram. “I am determined to heal and give recovery my all.”

Reed wrote in another post that the procedure has made it difficult for her to go to the bathroom, cough and laugh, but said it was worth it.

“I spent the last few days sleeping but I am determined to show my body the care it deserves and heal at my own pace,” she wrote in another Instagram post. “I know I have to be strong because there are too many counting on me for me to be weak.”