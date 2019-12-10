Instagram influencer called out for fitness ad because she doesn't actually workout

A popular lifestyle influencer is being called out by her own followers after she posted an Instagram ad promoting a fitness company, despite the fact that she apparently doesn't work out.

“Luckily wasn't feeling too intimidated when the only other members of my @pvolve workout class were my cats,” Emily Schuman posted to her more than 500,000 Instagram followers on Nov. 26.

Schuman’s post, which was tagged as an ad, was slammed by followers who found it to be inauthentic and completely off-brand.

VEGAN INFLUENCER EATS MEAT FOR 30 DAYS, SHOCKS FANS BY SAYING SHE'S HEALTHIER THAN SHE'S 'FELT IN YEARS'

“Thought you didn't work out,” an Instagram follower said bluntly.

“Oh no. No ads like this. It so inauthentic and that is exactly what people LOVE about you,” another commented.

Another follower said, “Another day, another inauthentic and completely off-brand ad.”

The company Schuman was promoting was P.volve, a low-impact strengthening program that touts its safer, functional method to working out, according to its website. P.volve’s special training equipment can be a bit costly, with its "ultimate package" costing $174.99.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Followers of Schuman, who says she lives in Los Angeles and founded the blog and shop called Cupcakes and Cashmere, made it very clear that they were not fans of her branding revamp as a fitness enthusiast.

“This is a big turn off,” one follower wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Are you going to address how off-brand this ad is or just bury with other photos?” another one asked.