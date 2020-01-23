Instagram account highlights crazy things people do for photos

It’s all worth it for the ‘gram.

One hilarious Instagram account is boldly illuminating the crazy lengths that social media-obsessed folks go to for the perfect photo. More often than not, what’s happening behind the camera is much less glamorous than appearances reveal.

In January, comedian George Resch (otherwise known as Tank Sinatra) launched the Instagram account Influencers in the Wild, featuring illicitly captured footage of people’s best attempts at staging the perfect photo op, the Daily Mail reports.

Often aided by a personal photographer, some people humorously shamed on the app got called out for unrealistic antics like vaping on a stone stair ledge, posing in a jet’s engine and casually wearing only underwear in public.

Others got shamed for taking selfies while blowing out candles on a birthday cake and attempting handstands on an exotic beach.

Even a dog got in on the action, when two men arranged and photographed a pup bizarrely dressed in a hoodie and glasses, “pretending” to work at a laptop.

One particularly apropos thought was shared in the caption of video footage of a young woman at an aquarium. She dramatically looked amazed as she took in the sights of a massive tank, though her actions were mocked moments later by an older man who hilariously mimicked her staged wonder.

“The world is not your personal movie set,” the humbling message declared.

