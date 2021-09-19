Insomnia Cookies to give teachers free six-packs

Teachers throughout the country will be able to satisfy their sweet tooth with a complimentary cookie offer from Insomnia Cookies.

Starting Monday, Sept. 20, the late-night bakery chain will provide teachers free six-packs in honor of the back-to-school season, a spokesperson for Insomnia Cookies told Fox News.

"With school back in session, Insomnia Cookies wants to celebrate our teachers in the sweetest of ways," the brand wrote in an emailed statement. "To show their appreciation for teachers across the nation, Insomnia Cookies is delivering a delicious deal to those who deserve it most."

The statement adds, "Though COVID-19 has presented its challenges, Insomnia Cookies wants to thank teachers for continuing to positively impact the lives of their students each day."

Teachers have until Wednesday, Sept. 22, to redeem their free cookie offer.

Proof of employment with a valid work ID will be required for anyone who visits one of Insomnia Cookies’ 200-plus stores.

The concept bakery offers 15 cookie flavors teachers can choose from.

Seth Berkowitz, then an economics student at the University of Pennsylvania, founded Insomnia Cookies in 2003.

Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corp acquired the brand 15 years after its start. Krispy Kreme is owned by the JAB Holding Company, a German conglomerate that also owns Panera Bread, Keurig Dr Pepper and Peet’s Coffee.

Insomnia Cookies reportedly operates independently as a stand-alone company, according to a company press release.

Many of its bakeries are open after midnight as the company’s name suggests.