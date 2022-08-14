If you see a squirrel sprawled out on the ground, here’s what you need to know

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Squirrels feel the heat, too.

That’s what the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation is letting the public know about the many squirrels that have been spotted sprawled out, belly-down, on city grounds.

The position is called "splooting," according to the department.

The squirrels aren’t doing it because they’re hurt or sick.

"If you see a squirrel lying down like this, don't worry; it's just fine," NYC Parks wrote in a tweet on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

"On hot days, squirrels keep cool by splooting (stretching out) on cool surfaces to reduce body heat," the department continued.

"It is sometimes referred to as heat dumping."

Twitter users responded to the agency’s tweet with photos and videos of squirrels splooting on picnic tables, benches and the bases of stone gates.

NYC’s average temperature the week the tweet was posted was approximately 88.9 degrees Fahrenheit.

The city’s exact squirrel population is unknown.

Yet the eastern gray squirrel is the species that's most prevalent.

A 2019 squirrel census conducted by The Explorers Club, an international field exploration and scientific inquiry organization, estimated that 2,373 squirrels lived in NYC’s iconic Central Park alone, according to National Geographic.

Squirrels aren’t the only animals that practice splooting.

The cool-down activity is done by other mammals as well, including dogs, cats, rabbits, pigs, otters and bears, to name a few.