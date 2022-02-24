Identifying stress and anxiety amid Russia, Ukraine war and how to cope

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Over the past several days, the situation in the Ukraine has escalated into war. While it's unclear how this conflict will transpire, or how long it will continue, people may feel stress amid the unknown.

Fox News spoke with mental health experts who offered advice on how to manage stress during situations like this.

According to California-based health psychologist Dr. Laurel Mellin, it's important to recognize that there are different types of stress: high-stress and low-stress – both of which you should handle in particular ways.

For example, mindfulness and cognitive thinking can help people to cope in low-stress situations, but won't be effective in high-stress situations. In these scenarios, the flight-or-fight response can kick in and people stop thinking clearly and their emotions can turn toxic.

"The fight-or-flight response causes the thinking brain goes offline and emotions to become toxic," she said. "Cognitive control fails to switch off the stress response."

Mellin recommends learning to express our emotions carefully. She says that standing in front of a mirror and having a quick burst of healthy anger can switch gears in your brain and help get it back to thinking clearly. While negative emotions may start flowing, they are often followed positives ones in a process she calls "spiraling up."

She also recommends learning about the situation so that the neocortex can tell a story about what's happening. This engages the thinking parts of the brain and helps prevent stress overload.

Mental health activist and author of "The Precipice of Mental Health: Becoming Your Own Safe Space," Achea Redd recommends finding time to do something creative or spending time outside.

"Find time to get out in nature or do something creative to get your mind off of ‘the real world,’" Redd explained. "(This is) what we call healthy escapism."

Limiting your media intake to only certain times of the day and not getting your news from social media are also helpful, she says.

Hesha Abrams, a lawyer who works with conflict resolution and author of "Holding the Calm," also recommended focusing on doing something productive. Getting something accomplished can help keep yourself clearheaded. According to her, stress clouds people's judgement, so it's important to stay calm.



"As stressed out citizens there is nothing we can do," Abrams explained. "As clear thinking, healthy, involved citizens, we can raise our voice and express our opinions calmly and productively."