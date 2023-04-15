Huge possum seen crawling through meat section of grocery store: 'Shocked'

It's one of the last things most grocery store shoppers would expect to see inside a store.

But two women know what they spotted with their own eyes — and the video they posted online makes it clear.

They saw a huge possum inside a supermarket walking boldly through the offerings in the meat section.

AFRICAN GREY PARROT MOCKS MAN WITH CHRONIC COUGH DUE TO COPD: SHE ‘HATES MEN’

Grace Carratelli, 23, posted on TikTok a video of the critter she saw after it was filmed by her sister, 29, at a supermarket in Mitcham, Melbourne, Australia, on April 11, SWNS reported.

To date, the video has received over 9,000 comments on the platform.

Spotting the creature from "a distance away," she initially believed she'd seen a rat, SWNS said.

She initially believed she'd seen a rat.

But on closer inspection, she said she was "shocked" to spot a wild possum crawling over grocery store packages of raw meat.

Grace Carratelli's sister said she is a food technologist from Melbourne, Australia.

She told SWNS, "I saw the possum running along the meat section, and I thought, 'Oh, my God, yuck' — I was actually quite scared."

"That looks like a baby kangaroo."

She added, "I didn't know who to tell, but I found a young girl who worked at the supermarket."

SLOTH BEAR CUBS SEEN PLAYING IN ADORABLE VIDEO

She said the woman was working on stock intake.

She went on, "I showed her what was happening and she went off to find her manager."

Shortly afterward, two more supermarket workers, along with their manager, tried to contain the possum with "a plastic bag," SWNS reported.

Grace Carratelli's sister left the store before finding out what happened to the possum after it was caught by store employees.

She told SWNS, however, that she hoped it would be "safely returned" to the wild.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Commenting on the video shared on social media, one person wrote, "That looks like a baby kangaroo."

Yet another commenter said, "Is that a dog?"

Another person wrote just one word: "Dinomouse."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

There are over 30 different types of possums in Australia, according to WildlifeVictoria.org.

In Melbourne, the two species of possums most people are likely to see are the common brushtail possum, which can be as big as a small cat; and the common ringtail possum, about half the size of a small cat, according to WildlifeRescuers.org.au.