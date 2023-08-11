How changes in weather impact cars: The challenges your vehicle may face in extreme heat versus cold

Cars can endure problems that heavily relate to the temperature outside.

While there are things such as getting your oil changed that are vital to keep up year-round, there are more specific things you should look out for as the weather changes.

One of the biggest weather related factors that impacts cars is temperature.

There are certain precautions you should take in both cold and hot weather.

Here are different weather scenarios and steps you can take to keep your car healthy.

What to look out for during hot temperatures Problems your car could endure during the cold What to do when snow hits

1. What to look out for during hot temperatures

One of the biggest things to keep an eye on with extreme hot temperatures is your car's battery.

Extreme heat can make it more difficult for your car's battery to maintain a charge.

One thing you can do to help prevent a dead battery because of extreme heat is to park in a shaded area when possible. If you have the choice to park in an open lot or a shaded garage, the garage is the better option.

You can also consider getting a car cover to keep your car cool. Additionally, get routine checks done on your battery to make sure it is in good condition. This is especially important to do before a long road trip.

As an overall rule of thumb, make sure to keep an eye on the temperature gauge of your car and be mindful if your vehicle is overheating.

2. Problems your car could endure during the cold

Cold weather can damage your car if you don't take the proper measures to take care of your vehicle.

One of the best things you can do for your car in the winter takes a little extra time before your commute to work.

Before pulling out of your driveway, start your car and allow it to warm up for a minute or two, according to experts.

Tires can be a problem at any time of the year, but during cold weather, check your tire pressure often.

The cold air in your tires condenses more quickly, causing tire pressure to decrease.

Make sure your tires are filled up to avoid a flat. If you live in a place with heavy snowfall, you may want to purchase winter tires to help your car's grip when driving through heavy snow and icy conditions.

3. What to do when snow hits

A dusting of snow can be pretty, but it can also be a huge hassle for those on the go.

When it snows, and you need to hit the road, the first step is to get all the snow off your car so you can safely see through the windshield.

When snow hits the ground, salt does too. While salt is a great way to melt the snow and ice, it is not good for your car. Getting salt on your vehicle can cause rust to form.

To help with this problem, take a ride through the car wash often in the winter, especially after it snows to remove all the salt from your vehicle.