Homeowners find damaged shower walled up behind bathroom wall

People do weird things with houses.

As anyone who has ever done any home renovations can attest to, you never know what’s in the walls of your house until you open them up. One young couple recently learned that lesson, although what they discovered was definitely more than they ever expected.

A couple in Oklahoma recently bought a house that they knew would need some work, the New York Post reports. For example, the former owners apparently told the couple that there was a shower in the bathroom that needed some minor repairs due to a leaking drain pan.

The couple posted footage of the renovation to TikTok under the name Miabug, where they showed footage of the bathroom wall being opened up. Once the sheetrock came down, however, the issue was more severe than expected.

Apparently, the previous owners had walled up the shower completely, which appears to be in need of serious repair. The floor appears to have been torn up and parts of the wall are missing.

In a follow-up video, the couple explains that the former owners had been older and said that they simply walled off the shower instead of taking the time to fix it. Many TikTok users however wondered if the previous homeowners had walled it off so that the house would pass inspection before the sale.

One user wrote, "Lesson learned for next time: people do not build walls over ‘small leaks.’"

When some users questioned the homebuyers why they didn’t look at the floorplan, they explained that in the area where they moved, they would have had to purchase the floorplans. They also explain that while they knew the house had a walled-off shower, they had believed the previous owners who said it only needed a minor fix.