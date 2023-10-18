Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Home of legendary Loch Ness monster is a place people really want to visit, says new survey

The top spot on a new list is the home of a multi-century legend

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
A new study identified the top travel destinations within the United Kingdom that people have yet to visit and still want to get to one day.

London North Eastern Railway teamed up with Visit Kent, Southeastern, St. Pancras International and the King’s Cross Neighborhood to launch a fourth version of the LNER Green Guide series, which includes travel tips across the U.K., SWNS reported. 

The guide polled 2,000 Brits to learn the top bucket-list tourism spots across the United Kingdom that are considered "under-discovered" spots.

The study, conducted by OnePoll, found that almost half of the participants have three or more U.K. destinations on their bucket list.

And more than 73% are likely to visit areas in the U.K. that they’ve never seen before within the next 12 months, according to an SWNS report.

Summer travel destinations

London, the capital of England, is often not a must-see for Brits.  (iStock)

Research showed that 21% have passed through England’s capitol without stopping to really take in London — while 72% were even unaware of some of the cultural must-sees within ten minutes of the popular metro stops in the city. 

Of those polled, 37% said they wanted to stay somewhere environmentally friendly on their next exploration trip, while 48% wanted to support restaurants that source food locally, as SWNS reported. 

London North Eastern Railway managing director David Horne said in a media statement that although some are looking toward a "staycation" to help with sustainability this year, many don’t know how to begin. 

"It’s clear that we just don’t know where to start," he said on how to help support a sustainability commitment by traveling less on non-economic friendly forms of transportation. 

Couple on road trip

There are places within the U.K. where people can travel while still keeping their sustainability commitment, said London North Eastern Railway.  (iStock)

Travelers are visiting the same places over and over — but are missing out on some hidden gems, said Horne. 

"We’re lucky to live in a country with vibrant, diverse and beautiful locations all within easy reach by the most sustainable form of transport," he said.

See which spots made the list — in this countdown to the top spots. 

10. Land’s End, Cornwall

9. Ben Nevis, Fort William

Ben Nevis mountain

Ben Nevis in Scotland made the top 10 list for the most must-see places within the United Kingdom.  (iStock)

8. Stonehenge, Salisbury

7. Jurassic Coast, Dorsey

6. Roman Baths, Bath

5. Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh

Edinburgh castle

The Edinburgh Castle in Edinburgh, Scotland, also made the list of must-see spots in the U.K.  (iStock)

4. Lake District, Cumbria

3. Eden Project, Cumbria

2. The Scottish Highlands

Loch Ness, Scotland water and mountains

Loch Ness, Drumnadrochit, Scotland, took the No. 1 one spot on the list of must-see spots within the U.K. — it's home to the legend of the Loch Ness Monster.  (iStock)

1. Loch Ness, Drumnadrochit

The No. 1 spot — Loch Ness — is a village in Scotland known for being connected to the legend of the Loch Ness Monster. 

Legend has it that the Loch Ness Monster was first spotted at the old Drumnadrochit Hotel.

Loch Ness

A view of the Loch Ness Monster, near Inverness, Scotland, April 19, 1934. The photo, one of two pictures known as the "surgeon's photographs," was allegedly taken by Col. Robert Kenneth Wilson, though it was later exposed as a hoax by one of the participants, Chris Spurling, who, on his deathbed, revealed that the pictures were staged by himself, Marmaduke and Ian Wetherell and Wilson.  (Getty images )

There, a woman reported seeing a "whale-like fish" or "water beast" in the Loch Ness water, according to the Loch Ness Centre. 

Tourists look for Loch Ness monster

German tourists are shown taking pictures of Loch Ness as people take part in the largest Loch Ness Monster hunt for 50 years in Scotland, on Aug. 27, 2023. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne Loch Ness monster Hoax.  (REUTERS/Russell Cheyne; Getty Images )

The 6th century story grew in popularity in 1934 when a photo showed a beast with a long neck poking its head above the loch’s waters — which was later deemed a hoax by one of the participants who said he staged the image. 

Although the monster has never been confirmed, hunters gathered in Scotland in August 2023 for what was considered the largest search for the creature in at least 50 years. 

UK destinations

London North Eastern Railway listed the top U.K. destinations to travel to that many people have forgotten.  (iStock)

The hunt was also livestreamed — and an online volunteer claimed to have spotted "a giant shadow just under the surface, moving, dipping out of sight, then returning and swimming across again."

Fox News Digital's Emma Colton contributed to this report. 

