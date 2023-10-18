Home of legendary Loch Ness monster is a place people really want to visit, says new survey

A new study identified the top travel destinations within the United Kingdom that people have yet to visit and still want to get to one day.

London North Eastern Railway teamed up with Visit Kent, Southeastern, St. Pancras International and the King’s Cross Neighborhood to launch a fourth version of the LNER Green Guide series, which includes travel tips across the U.K., SWNS reported.

The guide polled 2,000 Brits to learn the top bucket-list tourism spots across the United Kingdom that are considered "under-discovered" spots.

TOP TRAVEL DESTINATIONS FOR SUMMER 2023 REVEALED

The study, conducted by OnePoll, found that almost half of the participants have three or more U.K. destinations on their bucket list.

And more than 73% are likely to visit areas in the U.K. that they’ve never seen before within the next 12 months, according to an SWNS report.

Research showed that 21% have passed through England’s capitol without stopping to really take in London — while 72% were even unaware of some of the cultural must-sees within ten minutes of the popular metro stops in the city.

Of those polled, 37% said they wanted to stay somewhere environmentally friendly on their next exploration trip, while 48% wanted to support restaurants that source food locally, as SWNS reported.

FIVE US DESTINATIONS MADE NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC'S ‘BEST OF THE WORLD’ TRAVEL LIST: ARE YOU SURPRISED?

London North Eastern Railway managing director David Horne said in a media statement that although some are looking toward a "staycation" to help with sustainability this year, many don’t know how to begin.

"It’s clear that we just don’t know where to start," he said on how to help support a sustainability commitment by traveling less on non-economic friendly forms of transportation.

Travelers are visiting the same places over and over — but are missing out on some hidden gems, said Horne.

"We’re lucky to live in a country with vibrant, diverse and beautiful locations all within easy reach by the most sustainable form of transport," he said.

CONDE NAST TRAVELER REVEALS 2022 DESTINATION LIST

See which spots made the list — in this countdown to the top spots.

10. Land’s End, Cornwall

9. Ben Nevis, Fort William

8. Stonehenge, Salisbury

7. Jurassic Coast, Dorsey

6. Roman Baths, Bath

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

5. Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh

4. Lake District, Cumbria

3. Eden Project, Cumbria

"We’re lucky to live in a country with vibrant, diverse and beautiful locations all within easy reach by the most sustainable form of transport."

2. The Scottish Highlands

1. Loch Ness, Drumnadrochit

The No. 1 spot — Loch Ness — is a village in Scotland known for being connected to the legend of the Loch Ness Monster.

LOCH NESS MONSTER HUNTERS RELEASE FINDINGS OF BIGGEST SEARCH IN DECADES

Legend has it that the Loch Ness Monster was first spotted at the old Drumnadrochit Hotel.

There, a woman reported seeing a "whale-like fish" or "water beast" in the Loch Ness water, according to the Loch Ness Centre.

The 6th century story grew in popularity in 1934 when a photo showed a beast with a long neck poking its head above the loch’s waters — which was later deemed a hoax by one of the participants who said he staged the image.

Although the monster has never been confirmed, hunters gathered in Scotland in August 2023 for what was considered the largest search for the creature in at least 50 years.

The hunt was also livestreamed — and an online volunteer claimed to have spotted "a giant shadow just under the surface, moving, dipping out of sight, then returning and swimming across again."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Emma Colton contributed to this report.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.