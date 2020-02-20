Toddler's unexpected hug surprises pizza delivery man grieving loss of his daughter: 'It just meant a ton to me'

A Rhode Island pizza delivery man was met with more than just growling bellies on Saturday night.

Ryan Catterson was dropping off the pizza to the home of Lindsey Sheely in West Warwick on Saturday when her 2-year-old son, Cohen, ran out onto the porch and gave Catterson a big hug, WLNE reported.

MASSACHUSETTS WAITRESS GETS $2G TIP ON $12 CHECK

While Sheely posted the adorable moment on her Instagram, she did not think much of it.

“I put it up on my Instagram. Actually, I just put it up in my (Instagram) stories because we thought it was funny and cute,” she told the outlet.

However, that small gesture was monumental to Catterson, who was grieving the loss of his 16-year-old daughter, Alyssa, the past week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“After losing my daughter this past week, it just touched me because it was like she was there, you know, and it just meant a ton to me,” he said to WLNE.

Catterson said his daughter, who lived in California with his ex-wife, had passed away after struggling with mental health issues.

After the clip of the heartwarming moment made the rounds on social media, Catterson reached out to Sheely to share how important the hug was to him.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“Through this, we found out that Ryan unexpectedly lost his daughter recently, and that hug from Cohen was a little blessing from God. I believe in divine appointments and know that Ryan was the one to deliver our pizza for a reason. Please keep him and his family in prayer!” Sheely shared on Instagram.

“Beautiful story and the power of a small hug,” one person commented.

“How beautiful of your sweet son to give meaningfully in a way he knows how,” another wrote.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“I love when God brings things together. So amazing. RIP to his daughter. Praying for strength,” another wrote.

Catterson and his family have started a GoFundMe page for Alyssa's funeral expenses.