7 sleeping solutions for overnight guests just in time for the holidays

Hosting holiday guests can be a rewarding experience, but finding room for family and friends who stay overnight can be challenging. Not every house has a spare bedroom ready, so squeezing extra sleeping space to make your guests comfortable may require creativity.

With some preparation, you can easily avoid the stress of figuring out sleeping arrangements and give your guests the comfort they deserve for the holidays or whenever. These are some guest bed ideas for every budget, from cabinet beds and fold-out cots to air mattresses.

Here are seven bedding solutions you can consider for your overnight guests:

If you aren't ready to switch to a sofa bed, try this convertible chair instead. The Vonanda sofa bed on Amazon can be used as an ottoman for everyday use but easily converts into a sofa, lounger, or bed. Or try this convertible chair from Wayfair, on sale for $232.99, which works as a small couch, a chaise lounge, a sofa bed, a guest bed and an ottoman.

Original price: $599.99

Add the Novogratz Skylar from Amazon to your home office space for an elegant place to take meetings that easily converts into a bed for overnight guests. This futon couch is upholstered in rich velvet with a ribbed, tufted and cushioned back. The sofa features gold powder-coated metal legs. Reviewers say it's both beautiful and comfortable to sleep on. The Apt2b Hayden urban futon couch, on sale for $593.30, is a very comfortable option thanks to its high-density foam cushions.

Original price: $1,323

Cabinet beds are a space-saving alternative to traditional beds because they can be stored inside a cabinet when not in use. The Detravious fold-out Murphy bed with power outlets on Wayfair looks like an elegant chest of drawers, but it's a bed. When it's time to sleep, unfasten the front panel. This cabinet bed, on sale for $384.99 on Amazon, opens up to a queen-size frame and includes a large storage drawer under the bed.

A rollaway bed, or a foldable bed, is a classic extra bed solution. Try this rollaway bed from Walmart, which includes a twin, 5-inch foam mattress. Amazon's rollaway bed includes a 4-inch mattress and is on sale for $89.99.

Air mattresses are cost-effective guest bed alternatives. This queen-size mattress on Amazon is made from heavy-duty PVC with a waterproof flocked top. It has a built-in frame that gets the mattress off the floor and a wheeled case for easy storage. This Coleman cot/air mattress combo, $199.99 at Walmart, is heavy-duty and has a strong steel frame that supports 600 pounds.

Try this easy-to-fold camping cot from Amazon for a quick bedding solution that can be delivered to your doorstep. Reviewers like the furniture's sturdiness, comfort and ease of setup.

Tri-fold mattresses are easy to fold up for transportation and storage. This tri-fold memory foam mattress from Amazon is incredibly comfortable. Reviewers say the mattress is firm enough to support their backs and soft enough to sink into. Or try Mattress Firm's equally comfortable tri-fold mattress for $279.99. It features 4.5 inches of medium-firm polyurethane foam and a 1.5-inch layer of spongy, soft memory foam for blissful rest.