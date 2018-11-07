Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Pets
Published
Last Update 7 mins ago

'Grumpy Cat 2.0' going viral after being rescued off street

By Michelle Gant | Fox News
A cat who's been dubbed "Grumpy Cat 2.0" has gone viral for his dissatisfied expression. 

A cat who's been dubbed "Grumpy Cat 2.0" has gone viral for his dissatisfied expression.  (RSPCS London)

Grumpy cat better watch out — there’s a new feline going viral for his dissatisfied expression.

Saul, or Grumpy Cat 2.0 as he’s been affectionately named, was found Oct. 15 wandering the streets in London after reportedly being hit by a car.

The ginger tabby, who is believed to have been living as a stray, was taken to the RSPCA’s Putney Animal Hospital for treatment.

Also known as Saul, the ginger cat was found on the street where vets think he was hit by a car.

Also known as Saul, the ginger cat was found on the street where vets think he was hit by a car. (RSPCS London)

DOG ABANDONED ON BEACH FINDS FOREVER HOME WITH MASSACHUSETTS FAMILY

“He was in a very sorry state with and had discharge coming from his eyes and nose and looked very poorly indeed. We believe he was involved in a road traffic accident as we found he had injured his jaw, teeth and one eye - all leading to his rather unique look,” RSPCA London Veterinary Director Caroline Allen said in a statement to Fox News.

Saul had to have his jaw wired, but is doing well and hospital staff said that, despite what his expression might suggest, he’s very happy and affectionate.

Despite his expression, the hospital says he's quite enjoying himself and is very friendly.

Despite his expression, the hospital says he's quite enjoying himself and is very friendly. (RSPCS London)

“Whether he’s being showered with attention and games to play or spoiled with treats, Saul’s face does little to suggest he’s enjoying himself - although he does occasionally treat them to a cheeky tongue out,” the statement said. “Despite his constant scowl, Saul’s actually really sweet and friendly," Allen added.

This cute little cat will soon be up for adoption once he’s transferred to another facility so he can find his forever home.

Saul will soon be ready to get adopted into his forever home.

Saul will soon be ready to get adopted into his forever home. (RSPCS London)

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“We’re sure someone will fall in love with this glum-looking puss! In fact, we think he could be a bit of a star. We’re sure he’d give Grumpy Cat a run for his money - that’s why we’re affectionately nicknaming him Grumpy Cat 2.0!” Allen said.

Michelle Gant is a writer and editor for Fox News Lifestyle.