Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Disney
Published

Grandmother surprised at Disney's Magic Kingdom by family for her 70th birthday

The now-viral video shows the woman’s entire family walking up behind her for a picture

By Genevieve Shaw Brown | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

There's just something special about sharing a trip to Disney with your family. 

Especially when you weren't expecting it. In a now-viral video, one woman was given the greatest surprise when her family unexpectedly joined her for her 70th birthday celebration. 

WWII VETERAN CELEBRATES 100TH BIRTHDAY WITH A DANCE: ‘I JUST COULDN’T SIT STILL’

The video, posted by Karissa Shaffer, is the stuff happy tears are made of. The woman celebrating her birthday is Shaffer's grandmother, who she declined to name for privacy reasons.

Shaffer told Fox News Digital the surprise took place on Dec. 28, 2021. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The comments on the video share the common theme: happy tears. 

"I'm sobbing," wrote one. 

A woman was given the greatest surprise when her family unexpectedly joined her for her 70th birthday celebration in a now-viral TikTok video.

A woman was given the greatest surprise when her family unexpectedly joined her for her 70th birthday celebration in a now-viral TikTok video. (Courtesy of Karissa Shaffer)

"I'm crying, your grandma deserves the world," wrote another. 

"Yep I cried with her this is perfect," said one more. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Genevieve Shaw Brown is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.