Grandmother surprised at Disney's Magic Kingdom by family for her 70th birthday

There's just something special about sharing a trip to Disney with your family.

Especially when you weren't expecting it. In a now-viral video, one woman was given the greatest surprise when her family unexpectedly joined her for her 70th birthday celebration.

WWII VETERAN CELEBRATES 100TH BIRTHDAY WITH A DANCE: ‘I JUST COULDN’T SIT STILL’

The video, posted by Karissa Shaffer, is the stuff happy tears are made of. The woman celebrating her birthday is Shaffer's grandmother, who she declined to name for privacy reasons.

Shaffer told Fox News Digital the surprise took place on Dec. 28, 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The comments on the video share the common theme: happy tears.

"I'm sobbing," wrote one.

"I'm crying, your grandma deserves the world," wrote another.

"Yep I cried with her this is perfect," said one more.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER