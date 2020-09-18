Grandfather receives brutal note from neighbor about his 'ridiculous' house decorations

A grandfather recently received a vicious note from his neighbor that many people online are calling racist.

Earlier this week, Twitter user @goldenstef posted a picture of the letter saying: “Someone REALLY sent this to my grandpa...... my man is just trynna [sic] decorate his house and....... I f---ing hate people.”

The letter was signed by “the decent, middle-class people with Class of Thunderbird Hills sub-division,” but appears to have only been written by one person, who used the phrase “my wife and I” at the very beginning of the note. Thunderbird Hills is in San Antonio, Texas.

The letter writer begins by explaining that he and his wife occasionally walk around their neighborhood to exercise, but whenever they pass the grandfather’s place they see he has “yet another new decoration or ornament in front of your house.”

“Oh my God -- Enough already,” the neighbor wrote. “All the people that we know in our neighborhood have commented on the EXCESSIVE decorations in front of your house -- and am sorry to say, you’re [sic] house has become, and is, the laughing joke of the neighborhood.”

“Some of our friends have even purposely driven in front of your house just to see how RIDICULOUS all those decorations look like -- and needless to say, they all laugh,” the neighbor added. “All those decorations are in ‘bad taste’ and only goes to prove to everyone that a ‘low class Mexican family’ lives there, or some Gypsy family.”

The neighbor goes on to complain about the man’s “pot plants in the middle of the lawn.”

“Oh my God, where do you people come from?” the neighbor wrote. “It makes absolutely no sense to have ‘plants’ in the middle of the lawn. Also, do you realize that you have four or five American flags displayed in your front. Hello? Do you think that’s going to make people think you’re patriotic? Believe me, they will think like we do -- at how Ridiculour [sic] that looks.”

“Apparently you people must have come here to our neighborhood from the deep West side or the deep South side where all the poor people with no class live,” the neighbor added. “Believe me when I tell you that your house is an EMBARRASSMENT to the neighborhood.”

To conclude the note, the neighbor recommended that the grandfather “start looking at the other houses around here and then take a look at your own house.”

“And then come to realize how ridiculous and embarrassing your excessive house decorations look to the rest of us,” the neighbor wrote.

Since the post went up, the tweet has had more than 237,000 likes, 39,800 retweets and 5,400 comments, with many accusing the letter of being racist.

Others encouraged the grandfather to decorate more.

Pictures of the grandfather’s house were eventually also posted on Twitter, which led many people to be disappointed by how few decorations there really were.

After the tweets gained some traction, the Thunderbird Hills Neighborhood Association even posted on Facebook to say that the note “is in NO WAY reflective” of the organization.

“While as a neighborhood association we have no authority to police the behavior of the residents within our boundaries, we encourage residents to treat each other with civility and understanding and to handle disputes in a mature, respectful manner.”

