Givenchy getting backlash over lack of shades in new makeup line: 'This is embarrassing'

High fashion french label Givenchy isn’t getting high praise for its new makeup line.

Instead, it is getting a boycott.

On Monday, makeup blog Trendmood shared photos of the luxury fashion house’s new Teint Couture foundation line — and while all 20 shades admittedly weren’t shown in the photo, Twitter users were quick to point out that the photos only included one dark color.

And that was enough to make social media influencer and makeup artist Jeffree Star suggest a boycott.

“Hi Beauty Community, @Givenchy is officially cancelled (sic) until further notice,” he tweeted. “It’s 2019, stop making [people of color] an afterthought … I won’t be doing a review and promoting this foolery.”

Another Youtube star, James Charles, tweeted “this is embarrassing.”

Critics argue that after the release of Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty makeup line in 2017, which boasts an impressive and unprecedented 40 shades of foundation, the beauty industry can’t get away with lack of diversity anymore.

According to consumer tracking company Cherry Pick, Fenty Beauty is the buzziest brand on Instagram.

“Is it @givenchy’s new foundation line or a tech company team/executive page?”another Twitter user joked.

Givenchy did not immediately return a request for comment.

