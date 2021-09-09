11-year-old girl saves puppy after noticing neighbor's house on fire

An 11-year-old girl’s quick thinking helped save a 6-month-old puppy’s life when a house fire broke out over Labor Day weekend.

Mackenzie Jenkins had been sitting on a swing Saturday evening when she heard barks and spotted smoke coming from a neighbor’s home, according to a Facebook post shared by the Cape Coral Fire Department.

The department’s public affairs specialist, Andrea Schuch, confirmed to Fox News that Mackenzie called 9-1-1 dispatchers to the Florida home at around 6:45 p.m.

Mackenzie Jenkins, 11, received a Community Recognition Coin after she made a life-saving 9-1-1 call about a suspected fire in Cape Coral, Florida.

Firefighters were able to locate the puppy, whose name is Fiona, based on Mackenzie’s description.

"The dog is fortunately doing great," Schuch wrote in an email. "She was originally unresponsive when firefighters found her, but EMS cooled her and gave her oxygen and she woke up and was walking around before the fire was even out."

She went on, "That just shows how important Mackenzie’s call was…if she had waited or hadn’t called, Fiona, the dog, wouldn’t have made it (and there would have been more damage to the house)."

The blaze was battled by "Engines 2 and 3, Ladder 1, Truck 4, Rescues 3 and 4, and Battalions 1 and 2," according to the Facebook post.

Firefighters on the scene presented Mackenzie with a Community Recognition Coin for the live-saving call she made.

Community Recognition Coins are given to Cape Coral residents who go above and beyond.