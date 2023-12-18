Gifts for all seasons for faithful and patriotic Americans, from mom and pop shops with a purpose

Many small businesses work hard to build stronger, prouder, more stable communities.

They pursue more than just profit, in other words.

Here's a look at last-minute Christmas gift ideas and stocking stuffers from mom-and-pop businesses and sole proprietorships that foster faith, promote patriotism and idealize independence, both here in the United States and in Israel.

Not all products from each company can be delivered by Christmas Day.

But each business offers gifts — and supports wider communities and higher causes — 365 days a year.

Gifts for all seasons from the Holy Land

Artza (www.artzabox.com) subscription gift-box service was founded in Israel during the COVID-19 crisis to support local businesses.

It offers handmade gifts and locally sourced products from the Holy Land to a worldwide audience.

"Our mission has only grown more important since the Oct. 7 terror attacks," founder Itai Schimmel told Fox News Digital.

He said that American Christians who support Israel are far and away its No. 1 customer group.

Artza members receive four gift boxes each year — one for each season.

Its current gift box includes Christmas tree ornaments made by an artist in Bethlehem, as well as other products representing modern Israeli culture and entrepreneurship.

Artza sources products from individual artists and small businesses that employ people with developmental disabilities.

Artza was originally a "side hustle" for Schimmel, who was born in London and moved to Israel as a young adult.

It has since grown into a full-fledged job, he said. But Schimmel’s time since October has been devoted to a bigger cause.

The reservist in the Israeli Defense Forces is now serving in active duty to protect his adopted homeland.

Gifts that breach the wall between civilians and military

Bottle Breacher (bottlebreacher.com) of Tucson, Arizona, offers bottle openers and other accessories made from spent ammunition casings or reclaimed military hardware — while aiding America’s men and women in uniform.

Notably, the company is committed to fostering relationships between civilians and military, ensuring a smooth transition from life in olive drab to life in hardhat or suitcoat.

"Bottle Breacher’s main purpose is the breach the barrier between military and civilian life through a growing workforce," the company states on its website.

Owner Mike Wall personally lives the mantra.

He was recently made an honorary commander by the U.S. Air Force to celebrate his efforts on behalf of the military, specifically in recognition of his work with the men and women of the 354th Fighter Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson.

"These airmen make me feel welcome on the base and we want them to feel at home outside the gates," said Wall.

Among other efforts, the successful former banker introduces service members to leaders of the local business community.

Bottle Breacher’s most popular products are its 50-caliber casing and fragmentation grenade bottle openers.

It also offers giant 30-millimeter bottle openers, made from shell casings — like those shot from the mighty A-10 Thunderbolt attack planes flown out of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

Gifts for fearlessly fashionable patriots

The Patriot Militia (www.thepatriotmilitia.com), based in New Jersey, fearlessly touts its red, white and blue purpose with patches, stickers and other displays of American pride.

"We design [bad---], patriot-inspired morale gear," claims the company website.

Kyle Kappmeier founded the company in 2010, after searching, often unsuccessfully, for ways to publicly express his own devotion to American heritage

"We’re really just talking about accessories for patriotic Americans," said Kappmeier.

"We draw a lot of inspiration from the time of the American Revolution."

The Patriot Militia’s most iconic item may be its Son of Liberty patch, a black snack against a field of "rebellious" red and white vertical stripes that "represent the true spirit of freedom," the website says.

Top of mind this time of year is an array of gear celebrating Gen. George Washington’s Crossing of the Delaware on Christmas Day 1776.

The Father of his Country is also celebrated in a glow-in-the-dark patch dubbed "The Prayer."

It recreates the artist Arnold Friberg’s iconic 1975 painting, "The Prayer at Valley Forge," which shows Washington kneeling in the snow in devotion to God, his horse by his side.

The Patriot Militia returns the gift of customer support by contributing to "law enforcement, military and first-responder causes of all types," said Kappmeier.