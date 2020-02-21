Getting married in 2020? Experts share to-do list for National Weddings Month

If wedding bells will ring for you and your sweetheart in 2020, the excitement of planning for the big day can quickly become overwhelming.

As February is National Weddings Month, experts from Etsy, The Knot and WeddingWire shared their savviest planning advice and trend predictions for the year ahead. From the ceremony to the celebration, their words of wisdom can help inspire the happiest day of your life yet.

“Congratulations to all of the recently engaged couples! This year’s wedding trends are all about celebrating individuality, so it’s important to find ways to celebrate what matters most to the couple,” Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy trend expert, told Fox News. “The first step in planning is to consider what personal touches they want to incorporate into the big day, whether it’s a family heirloom or special memories.”

Though financial discussions aren’t as romantic as selecting the champagne or cake, Kristen Maxwell Cooper, editor in chief of The Knot, claims that the sooner you determine your wedding budget, the better.

“This can often lead to larger conversations around finances in general, i.e. who’s contributing what, plus it will also likely lead to the topic of your guest list, as that can heavily impact the costs associated with your wedding,” Cooper advised.

Through careful discussion, the future newlyweds can identify the most important elements each person envisions for the nuptials, and prioritize accordingly.

In a larger sense, Cooper said that many engaged couples today are highly conscientious of ensuring every part of their wedding reflects their values and beliefs.

“They’re looking for ways that their wedding can make a positive impact on the world, whether that’s supporting a local industry, minimizing their carbon footprint or hiring a like-minded vendor team who upholds similar values as they do,” she explained.

After these critical decisions are made, Johnson said the fun can truly begin.

“Once that vision is solidified, the next few months should be about the important tasks – choosing a venue, booking a photographer, sending save-the-dates, and choosing your overall theme,” she offered. “I’m loving how couples this year are drawing inspiration from the groovy gatherings of the 1970s, adding retro lettering, pastel color palettes, and disco motifs into the big day.”

At least seven months before the big day, Johnson said, brides and grooms should select their attire for themselves and their wedding party members.

“One of this year’s most surprising trends for brides is choosing to ‘suit up’ with bridal pantsuits instead of dresses, for either the ceremony or other events leading up to the wedding,” Johnson said of a popular new style.

“For the wedding parties, expect both brides and grooms to ask those people (or pets) closest to them to stand by their side, regardless of tradition. That’s right, enter the ‘groomswoman,’ ‘bridesman,’ or even the ‘best dog,’” she continued. “This year’s weddings are a true representation of the couple and their circle that has been along for the journey.”

Through the frenzy of options — and while respecting advice from family and friends — couples should also try their best to remain true to their identity, said Jeffra Trumpower, senior creative director for WeddingWire.

Breaking with tradition, some couples today are “twisting” or even eschewing time-honored tropes like tossing the bouquet, walking alone down the aisle and traditional after-dinner speeches, Trumpower shared. Instead, the future brides and grooms are choosing not to shy away from playing up their passions on the big day.

“For example, a foodie couple may choose to focus most on interactive food stations and an array of fun signature cocktails, while other couples may splurge on a photographer and videographer, or a one-of-a-kind statement venue,” she said.

According to Trumpower, couples tying the knot in 2020 might be inspired by the idea of “Instagrammable-moments and entertainment” at the reception, whether that’s lawn games, a champagne station, tarot card reader or whatever speaks to their shared interests.

“Lastly, couples this year are really making a statement with larger-than-life decor elements including hanging florals over dining tables, neon installations, and even a firework sendoff,” she added.

While the planning period will likely fly by, those headed to the altar should embrace every twist and turn of the special time that they can, Cooper said.

“At the end of the day, your wedding (and planning) should feel like a celebration — from the moment you say yes to forever with your significant other to your ‘I Do’s’ and everything in between."