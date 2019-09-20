Get the Look: Sleek, straight hair like Nicole Kidman

From the red carpet to regular life, the ever-poised Nicole Kidman never seems to have a hair out of place — perhaps thanks in part to voluminous blowouts that keep tresses silky and smooth.

Longtime fans of the Oscar winner may recall that Kidman rocked some major curls in the 90s – as her hair has a naturally wavy texture. These days, though, she's been seen sporting sleeker locks in such projects as "Big Little Lies" and "The Goldfinch."

Inspired by the actress’ look as of late, “keratin whisperer” Arsen Gurgov told Fox News Lifestyle how to recreate the look at home with just four tools: a hairdryer, round brush, dry texture spray and finishing serum.

Gurgov is a Manhattan, New York-based celebrity hairstylist, specializing in the protein-filled chemical keratin treatment, which can smooth and strengthen hair of all lengths and textures for months at a time.

For starters, the master stylist recommends beginning with clean, semi-wet hair to begin a basic blowout.

“Use your desired texture spray on damp hair and work it through evenly using fingers and a blow dryer until 90 percent dry — or when hair starts to get frizzy, if your hair is naturally really curly,” Gurgov said.

Then, he advises wrapping “small sections” of your tresses – depending on length and thickness – around the round brush. Piece by piece, run the blow dryer (ideally one with a nozzle) down the locks, away from the face.

“Unwind hair gently and proceed until all hair is dry and make sure to cool the air off in the brush before you unwind the hair,” Gurgov recommended. “Comb through with fingers and apply dry texture spray."

For some extra flourish, the industry insider recommended finishing by "using fingers or a styling brush" to get the desired look, but stressed the importance of not “overworking” hair during styling.

As for the famous keratin treatment itself, Gurgov said that a little product would likely go a long way on a head full of natural curls like that of the 52-year-old actress.

“I would use [keratin] mainly at the hairline and through; I would use more to condition and mildly take the frizz out to make the hair weatherproof,” he said of straightening locks like Kidman’s in a more permanent sense.

As for managing her own mane, Kidman reportedly once shared quite the low-key home remedy to keep blondes and redheads looking their brightest.

"If you've got red hair, try washing it in cranberry juice. And, if you're blonde, a champagne rinse can work wonders,” the star dished, according to Business Insider.

