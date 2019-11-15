German Santa Claus is answering Christmas mail before the holiday

Dear Santa, is this really you?

On behalf of Kris Kringle, Germany’s Deutsche Post has enlisted 20 workers to respond to the thousands of letters from children all over the world that are expected to fly in before Christmas.

Last year, a “representative” for Santa Claus and the postal employees in the northern German town of Himmelpfort answered 277,200 letters from 64 countries during the yuletide season, the Associated Press reports.

TEXAS FAMILY TOLD TO TAKE DOWN CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS 'UNTIL CLOSER TO THE HOLIDAY SEASON'

On Thursday, St. Nick’s helpers again opened a special post office in the small village where they answer letters in various languages – including Braille – and even respond to all inquiries with a unique Santa postmark.

The annual tradition first began in 1984, when postal workers in Himmelpfort (which means “heaven’s gate,”) received two letters addressed to Father Christmas himself.

Not wanting to send the notes back with “recipient unknown,” they answered.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Those eager to get in touch with Santa himself can address letters to: An den Weihnachtsmann, Weihnachtspostfiliale, 16798, Himmelpfort, Germany. A return address is also requested.

All messages received before Dec. 15 will be personally answered and returned before Dec. 25.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.