Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Georgia teenager accused of scamming $980G from grocery store

19-year-old employee made 40 phony returns during 2 weeks he worked at store

By James Leggate | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 21Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

When this enterprising teen got a job at a Georgia Kroger, he got right to work – scamming nearly $1 million from the store during the two weeks he worked there, according to police.

Police in Gwinnett County said 19-year-old Tre Brown scammed more than $980,000 from the Duluth, Georgia grocery store where he worked in December and January.

Brown created more than 40 returns for non-existent items and put them on credit cards, police said. The returns ranged in price from $75 to more than $87,000.

Police in Gwinnett County said 19-year-old Tre Brown scammed more than $980,000 from the Kroger where he worked in December and January.

Police in Gwinnett County said 19-year-old Tre Brown scammed more than $980,000 from the Kroger where he worked in December and January. (Gwinnett County Police)

NYPD ARRESTS SUSPECT IN SERIAL KILLINGS OF ELDERLY WOMEN

He used the money to buy two vehicles, clothes, shoes and guns, according to police.

The scam was so brazen that it caught the attention of corporate Kroger employees. They contacted the police department after noticing the fraudulent transactions.

Brown is facing a charge of theft by taking.

The scam was so brazen that it caught the attention of corporate Kroger employees.

The scam was so brazen that it caught the attention of corporate Kroger employees. (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said Brown totaled one of the vehicles he bought with the money before he was arrested, but "a large sum of the money" was returned after his arrest.