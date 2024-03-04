What is genetic cancer testing and how does it work?

Genetic testing is a powerful tool for determining one's likelihood for developing cancer.

By using DNA technology to track genetic abnormalities that run in the family, such tests can help mitigate cancer-related risks long before they become life-threatening.

An expert in the field revealed how genetic testing works, what it means and what steps to take if your family history points to an elevated risk of cancer.

Here's a deeper dive.

How does genetic testing work?

Genetic testing, as the name suggests, samples DNA information inherited from one's parents.

These tests are administered through blood and saliva samples that identify inherited mutations that may indicate a risk of future cancer development.

"An analysis of these genes can help determine if you have a genetic predisposition to developing cancer in your lifetime," Dr. Joshua Strauss, attending medical oncologist at Advanced Care Oncology and Hematology Associates of the Atlantic Medical Group in New Jersey, told Fox News Digital.

"About 10% of all cancers are caused by mutations that are inherited from our parents," Strauss said.

When should I take a genetic test?

While a useful tool for determining how likely you are to develop certain cancers, genetic testing isn't necessarily for everyone.

"Individuals who have a strong family history of cancer, especially those with a first-degree relative diagnosed at a young age, could benefit from testing for hereditary cancer syndromes," Strauss noted.

The practice is also recommended for those who've already been diagnosed with cancer — especially unusual forms of it — and relatives of people with genetic mutations known to indicate a higher risk of cancer development, according to the American Cancer Society.

How much do genetic tests cost, and how do I get one?

"Genetics tests are typically ordered by a health care provider or a genetic counselor after it is determined that testing is warranted," Strauss said.

He noted that tests ordered under these circumstances are billed through insurance and are often comparatively inexpensive.

"Some companies offer a self-pay rate of $250 for people with or without insurance. Overall, the cost of testing has come down dramatically over time," he added.

What if a genetic test shows you're vulnerable to cancer?

If you've taken a genetic test and are shown to be more susceptible to cancer than usual, there are multiple means of recourse.

"If a test shows an increased risk of developing cancer, a surveillance program with regular lab work and/or imaging may be recommended," Strauss said.

More extreme circumstances may call for the removal of the organ at risk of cancer development, but such drastic action is rarely necessary.

Lastly, he said, all immediate relatives should be made aware of your test result, so they can also be referred for similar screenings.

I've just been diagnosed with cancer. What do I do next?

The first course of action advised by Strauss is establishing contact with a cancer physician — a specialist in cancer treatment who can walk you through the lab screenings, outside referrals and other steps necessary to paint a fuller picture of your diagnosis.

A cancer diagnosis isn't a death sentence.

Cancer fatality rates have been steadily decreasing as new treatment options revolutionize care for cancer patients.

"Take advantage of available support services such as counseling, support groups and other resources."

Among common options are radiation, surgery and "systemic" treatments, Strauss noted, "which are medications given by mouth, through the vein or under the skin that attack and kill cancer cells."

He also advises a proactive approach to cancer-related care, encouraging patients to "take notes, don’t be afraid to ask questions, and bring a relative or a friend to your visits to help process the information."

"Lastly, cancer diagnoses can be emotionally and mentally challenging," he added.

"So, be sure to inquire about and take advantage of available support services such as counseling, support groups and other resources."

