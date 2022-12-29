Frozen pipes: What not to do — and how to prevent them entirely

When the temperature drops, homeowners need to be on the lookout for something they might not be able to actually see: a frozen pipe.

Once a frozen pipe in a home is discovered, it's important to act fast to safely thaw the pipe. Ice expands as it is formed, so a frozen pipe could burst — and create a flood.

These floods can be devastating to a home, and can be extremely expensive for a homeowner or renter.

The insurance company State Farm paid more than $181 million in 2022 for claims related to damages from frozen pipes, with the average claim costing over $20,000, the company reported in a recent news release.

Michael Davis, a plumbing and HVAC expert and writer at the website PlumberTip, shared some dos and don'ts with Fox News Digital when it comes to dealing with frozen pipes.

Here are his tip tops.

DO try to find the trouble spot

"Locate the frozen section of the pipe," Davis told Fox News Digital.

"You may be able to identify the frozen section by looking for frost on the outside of the pipe or feeling for a section that is colder than the rest of the pipe."

DO attempt to thaw the pipe with common household items

"If the frozen section is visible, apply heat to the area using an electric heating pad, a hair dryer,or a portable space heater," said Davis.

This advice, however, comes with a pretty big caveat.

DON'T use a blowtorch or open flame to thaw a pipe

In addition to being dangerous, using a blowtorch to melt a frozen pipe may actually damage the pipe, Davis explained — making matters much worse.

DON'T panic if the frozen section cannot be found or accessed

"If the frozen section is not visible, or if you are unable to access it, turn off the water supply to the affected pipe," said Davis.

After shutting off the water supply, a person then should turn on the faucet to allow for the water to drain as the pipe eventually thaws, he said.

DO call in a professional, if necessary

If it has been several hours since the pipe was thawed and water is still not flowing, or if the pipe bursts, Davis recommends calling in a plumber.

DO remember to be proactive

There are many things to do ahead of a cold snap or blizzard to prevent plumbing disasters, said Davis.

"To prevent frozen pipes in the future, consider insulating exposed pipes and keeping the thermostat set to the same temperature both day and night," he said.

And if the forecast shows temperatures falling below 32 degrees, "letting a slow trickle of water flow through the pipes" can prevent them from freezing, said Davis.