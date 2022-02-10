Expand / Collapse search
Frontier flight diverted to Raleigh because of unruly passenger: report

The Frontier Airlines flight was on the way from New York City to Orlando, Florida

By Ken Martin | Fox News
An allegedly unruly passenger forced a plane to be diverted to Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Wednesday evening.

The Frontier Airlines flight was on the way from LaGuardia Airport in New York City to Orlando, Florida, according to WTVD-TV of Raleigh.

The flight was on the ground at Raleigh-Durham for about two hours before being allowed to continue on to Orlando.
 

A Frontier Airlines flight that was flying from New York to Orlando was diverted to and made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina on Wednesday, Feb. 9 due to an unruly passenger.

The situation developed when a passenger began complaining that a woman in the seat behind him was sticking him with a needle to steal his DNA, a passenger told WTVD.

The suspect was removed from the plane, the report said.
 

