Frontier flight diverted to Raleigh because of unruly passenger: report

An allegedly unruly passenger forced a plane to be diverted to Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Wednesday evening.

The Frontier Airlines flight was on the way from LaGuardia Airport in New York City to Orlando, Florida, according to WTVD-TV of Raleigh.

The flight was on the ground at Raleigh-Durham for about two hours before being allowed to continue on to Orlando.



The situation developed when a passenger began complaining that a woman in the seat behind him was sticking him with a needle to steal his DNA, a passenger told WTVD.

The suspect was removed from the plane, the report said.

