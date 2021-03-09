French bulldog owners are afraid for their dogs after high profile dognapping

For French bulldog owners, life is ruff.

In February, Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot and two of her three pet Frenchies were stolen, only to be found days later tied to a pole by a Good Samaritan.

The singer offered a $500,000 reward for the safe return of her little monsters, Gustav and Koji.

But owners who can’t spend that kind of dough on their doggies have reason to fear their pets might be next.

In 2021 alone, there have been a string of similarly sinister French bulldog thefts around the country: In January, a San Francisco woman was attacked at gunpoint by thieves who stole her 5-month-old pup, while robbers shot at a Texas couple with an AR-15 before grabbing their bulldog. Just last week, a Frenchie was yanked from a San Jose, California, backyard.

JAPANESE MAN IN FUKUSHIMA RESCUES CATS, OTHER ANIMALS ABANDONEDIN NUCLEAR ZONE

Closer to home, a Frenchie was swiped from a Westchester County pet shop in February of 2020.

Frenchie owners have been voicing their concerns on Twitter.

"First a lady in Cali & now Lady Gaga’s frenchie dogs get stolen!!! It makes me scared to walk my little guy. I think I’m definitely gonna invest in protection," wrote one user.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

"I’m honestly scared to walk too far with [my dog because] a lot of these situations are premeditated. All dog owners, especially Frenchie owners, make sure you change up your route when you walk them!" warned another.

A veteran NYC Frenchie breeder said that owners should be on their toes.

"You might as well put $7,000 on a leash and walk around the street," James Harrison, who runs the breeding company Ethical Frenchie, told The Post. "It looks that tempting to someone who could a use a quick thousand dollars."

It’s a problem he’s familiar with: Two of his customers have reported to him that their pups were stolen.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The FBI states that the average take in a bank robbery is $6,500. "[French bulldogs] are an easy target. It’s significantly easier to walk off with someone’s French bulldog than to rob a bank," said Harrison.

Frenchie thefts have "been upticking so significantly that it was only a matter of time that it happened to dogs that belong to a celebrity," he explained.

This story continues in the New York Post.