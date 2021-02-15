Frank Sinatra's desert escape Villa Maggio back on the market

If these walls could talk – they’d be singing "Let’s Get Away from It All."

Frank Sinatra’s California desert escape Villa Maggio is back on the market for a cool $4.25 million, TopTenRealEstateDeals.com reported.

Perched in the mountains above the Coachella Valley in Palm Desert, California and named for Ol’ Blue Eyes character in the 1953 film "From Here to Eternity," the estate was a host to fellow members of Sinatra's "Rat Pack," including Dean Martin, Sammy Davis, Jr., Peter Lawford and Joey Bishop in the 1970s.

The mansion, built by architect Ross Patton, features nine bedrooms and 12.5 bathrooms, but its picturesque views are the main selling point featuring decks that overlook the San Bernardino Mountains and amenities like a tennis court.

The sprawling, 10-acre compound features a two-story guest house, pool house and lodge.

While Sinatra grew up in Hoboken, New Jersey, the singer’s career starting in the mid-1940s was largely West Coast-based starring in Hollywood films and headlining shows in Las Vegas which had the superstar crooner purchasing a number of homes in the Los Angeles and Malibu area.

It’s not the first time Sinatra’s desert sanctuary went up for sale. The home was previously listed in 2013, 2015 and 2016 with the last asking price of $3.695, according to Curbed.